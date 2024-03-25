Holi 2024: A look back at 5 times Hollywood played with gulaal the desi way | Hollywood





It's Holi today, the Indian festival of colors that has fascinated everyone from Desis to Hollywood celebrities. What could be more fun than participating in a festival that lets your inner child come out? And it looks like these celebrities agree, too. A look back at five times Hollywood celebrities played with gulaal the desi way. (Also Read: Jackky Bhagnani and Holi's first interview together: Rakul brought color in my life) Check out the times celebrities like Pharrell Williams, Nick Jonas and more had fun on Holi Josh Brolins Holi Experience Josh Brolin, famous for his roles in Dune and Avengers, wished his fans a happy 2019 by sharing a photo from his visit to India in 2013. In the photo, he can be seen with writer Gregory David Roberts all smile, head soaked. colors from head to toe. Josh seemed to have mastered the Holi outfit as he was seen wearing shorts and a vest. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. A very Jimmy Holi In 2017, when Priyanka Chopra attended Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show, she introduced him to Holi. She explained that Holi is a big festival with lots of colors to celebrate spring and good versus evil. When he said, “How fun, it’s like a giant rave.” He then brought out paints instead of colors and thandai so that she would not miss home. Jimmy and Priyanka then proceeded to have a Holi fight. Pharrell Williams after a color attack Australian model chef Sarah Todd and Pharrell Williams were among the few celebrities who attended the Holi party hosted by Adidas in Mumbai in 2018. While Sarah looked happy after the color attack, fans pointed out that Pharrell didn't seem as impressed with the festival. colours. One fan even wondered on X what Bollywood did to him by sharing some of his photos and videos back then. DJ Snakes Holi Concert DJ Snake performed a concert in India on the occasion of Holi in 2019. He even shared a photo of himself waving the Indian flag while spectators enjoyed in the background. The DJ was even dressed in a white kurta pajama and covered in gulaal thrown by the participants. Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi and others were spotted at the party, having fun at the time. Nick Jonas first Holi Nick Jonas married Priyanka Chopra in 2018. Since then, he has adapted Indian culture, celebrating festivals in style alongside Priyanka. But he celebrated his first Holi only in 2020 when he visited Mumbai with the actor. He shared a cute video and photos posing with Priyanka, Katrina Kaif and other celebrities who attended the party. He called the experience a lot of fun. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of gossip, movies, shows and celebrity updates all in one place.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/hollywood/holi-2024-looking-back-at-5-times-hollywood-played-with-gulaal-the-desi-way-101711284756014.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos