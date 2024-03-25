“3 Body Problem” Production Designer on Building Ancient Mongolia and Creating VR Headsets

“3 Body Problem” production designer Deborah Riley is no stranger to creating epic environments: She won four consecutive Emmys for her work on “Game of Thrones.”

The new Netflix series reunites Riley with creators David Benioff and DB Weiss. “That show was broad in terms of cold and hot environments and its scope and scale, but I had no idea what the term meant until '3 Body Problem,'” Riley says, comparing both shows.

Adapted from the Chinese science fiction saga by Cixin Liu, the series opens with the Cultural Revolution. Young scientist Ye Wenjie (Zine Tseng) watches her father be beaten to death in front of a crowd by the Red Guard. She is sent to a top secret base on the Red Coast where she learns that the Chinese government is sending transmissions in hopes of establishing contact. The genius mind suggests pointing it towards the sun and so a chain of events unfolds, in which the metaworld game plays a big role in all of this.

Nowadays, Jin (Jess Hong) and Jack (John Bradley) are among those wearing shiny VR gaming headsets that transport them to a cutting-edge virtual gaming world. “The helmet is something we did very early on,” says Riley. She looked at the history of helmets, particularly at NASA, and the evolution of their design. Riley adds: “It became clear that what the guys were interested in was very fluid. It had to be so technologically advanced that we could never understand how it was made.

Additionally, Benioff, Weiss and Alexander Woo, also a designer, knew they wanted everything in the design to be fully integrated. Riley explains: “They wanted an all-in-one earpiece, so that sound and vision would come through one device. »

The helmets were made of metal and dipped in a liquid mirror coating. But the mirror surface then reflected the crew, so the visual effects team had to work to remove these unwanted elements.

John Bradley as Jack Rooney wearing a futuristic looking metal VR headset.

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

When it came to depicting the Cultural Revolution, Riley knew she had a huge responsibility to depict it authentically. Although she had books on Maoist propaganda containing posters and other images, Riley found it more useful to work with her colleagues to construct and capture that authenticity. She says: “I relied a lot on the director Derek Tsang who was able to guide us, and I was lucky to be able to work with a Chinese artistic director, Chapman Kan. » For all of the propaganda graphics in the scene, Riley used a Chinese graphics department that created the art.

Production designer Deborah Riley relied on the series' Chinese design team to create the Cultural Revolution propaganda images.

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

The world of virtual reality was Riley's biggest challenge.

When Jin and Jack reach the third level of the game in the third episode, the duo are transported to the 13th century – Shangdu, also known as Xanadu, the capital of the Mongol Empire. It is there that they meet Kublai Khan, the emperor.

Decorator Deborah Riley created the balcony deck using practical kits. The rest was constructed via VFX.

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Initially, she wanted to build the temple and its entire dome as a 360-degree viewing platform. Ultimately, for production purposes, she ended up only building a balcony for in-camera photography; the VFX team populated the rest of the scene with crowd and set extensions. Riley researched books on Mongolian wooden architecture for this set, which became his guiding principle. The dome balcony was also one of his largest set constructions.

Decorator Deborah Riley was inspired by Mongolian wooden architecture to build a balcony.

ED MILLER/NETFLIX

Shepperton Studios in the UK became the base for many of Riley's sets, but exteriors were also filmed in London, New York, Florida and Spain.

Earlier in the third episode, when Jack and Jin are transported to a medieval world where they meet Pope Gregory, the scene was filmed on location at Wells Cathedral in Somerset, UK. “We brought the canopy that the pope sits under, and it was a gold leaf object that we were able to bring back later. But we tested that canopy a lot, because I had to make sure the Pope could sit on the throne easily, and I worked with costume designer Michael Wilkinson to see how the costume would fit,” says Riley.

Later, the setting was recreated on a soundstage and cremated. “I lived for this moment, to be able to bring that canopy back to its burned state,” says Riley.