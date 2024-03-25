Big Muddy Folk Festival brings mariachis and string bands to Boonville

While each song tells a story, the Big Muddy Folk Festival book has hundreds, if not thousands, of chapters. One of the great musical gatherings of the Midwest and beyond, Big Muddy turns 32 when he returns to Boonville this year on April 5-6.

Affectionately curated, as always, by local folk music legend Dave Para, with help from his friends, the 2024 lineup bows to tradition while reveling in how contemporary artists create minor revolutions per minute, thus moving the music forward. Under the hallowed roof of Thespian Hall, Midwest-made mariachis will meet the blues and string bands will bend into all sorts of shapes.

Mariachi in Missouri, from Missouri

Perhaps the most anticipated arrival at this year's festival will come through the Springfield festival. Mariachi Flor de Missouri. For decades, regional Mexican music developed along the country's western facade delighted Para.

“You'll listen to Mariachi because you love it and you can love it instantly,” he wrote in the festival's annual newsletter, The Soundings.

Hoping to book a mariachi band for so long, the right outfit, right time and right place aligned with Missouri's Mariachi Flor. An eight-piece iteration of the band will perform and deliver what the sound itself always promises.

“It’s wonderful music, full of emotion, full and rich,” Para said of mariachi in a recent interview.

The “Welsh tornado” blows through Boonville

There are musical nicknames, and then there are musical nicknames. No less a figure than guitarist Tommy Emmanuel has dubbed Gareth Pearson “The Welsh Tornado”. The British guitar genius credits his musical training to Emmanuel, Chet Atkins, Merle Travis and Jerry Reed.

Pearson's agile, embodied style respects almost every genre, without being beholden to any of them. It can provide every piece of melody, bass and rhythm in a solo arrangement of “Billie Jean” by Michael Jackson or wrap his fingers around exquisite waltzes and rags with equal ease.

Listeners will be impressed by the amount of music and technique that can come out of a single guitar, Para said.

Intertwined strings and songs

A great lineage of string groups call Big Muddy home. This year, the Colorado trio Stillhouse Addicts is part of this family.

The band beautifully incorporates a sense of place and history into its songs, Para said, and its three members, guitarist Fred Kosak, violinist Alissa Wolf and bassist Cody Tinnin, fit together like the pieces of a dynamic puzzle.

More:How the late folk musician Paul Fotsch created community in Colombia and beyond

More artists on their way to the 2024 Big Muddy Folk Festival

To hear Para tell it, he doesn't follow any master plan when setting the roster for each edition of Big Muddy. But there is something organic and musical about his work. He's always watching and listening, always asking his friends for suggestions, the same way artists weave together found strains and deliberate influences.

Relationships are essential to the progress of the festival. New friends quickly become old friends, and those old friends stick around. This year, Para will share hosting duties with the songwriter Ellie Graceoriginally from Colombia and became a Kansas City mainstay.

More:The 30th Big Muddy Folk Festival provides a full-circle moment for Violet Vonder Haar

Para will play a set with his wife, the musician Erika Gerety who also appears with the Albuquerque-based group Ladyfingers and something too. Festival crowds, as well as listeners from the region and beyond, have become accustomed to hearing Para's partnership with his late wife and festival co-founder, Cathy Barton. Hearing him play a duet again is a welcome thing.

Para and Gerety remain in a season of musical delights and discoveries, he said. She's a “very expressive singer, I think her voice really presents the blues side of things,” he added.

Also on the way:

Famous, with violinist Eden MacAdam-Somer and guitarist Larry Unger

with violinist Eden MacAdam-Somer and guitarist Larry Unger Kansas City Blues Duo Hudspeth and Taylor

Each Big Muddy offers concerts as well as a wide range of workshops. Tickets are $35 per evening concert or $60 for the weekend. For more information on this year's festival, visit https://www.bigmuddy.org.

Aarik Danielsen is the Tribune's features and culture editor. Contact him at [email protected] or by calling 573-815-1731.He is on Twitter/X @aarikdanielsen.