Jake Gyllenhaal's Transformation and Diet Revealed by Actor's Trainer

Jake Gyllenhaal put immense effort into getting his body back into shape Relay, and his personal trainer congratulates him for his efforts. The new film is a remake of Patrick Swayze's 1989 film and stars Gyllenhaal as a former UFC fighter recruited to work as a bouncer. While Conor McGregor's Knox poses an existential threat, Gyllenhaal's Dalton must be in tip-top shape to stop his rampaging foe. Since there were several shirtless scenes and several real-world UFC fighters in the Relay casting, Gyllenhaal had to get in shape to match everyone. Men's health spoke to Gyllenhaal and his personal trainer, Jason Walsh, about what it took to help him look like a UFC fighter.

While Gyllenhaal congratulated the entire team, Walsh wanted nothing more than to praise Gyllenhaal for his hard work. He noted that the actor was willing to engage in a variety of exercises, including sled work, chain push-ups and climbing sprints, and he did so without faltering. Check out Walsh's quote below: “The way he looked throughout the film, [are] summits, right? People don't see the valleys. They don't see the time between peaks, it just looks like one continuous thing. It doesn't work like that… You can have a great trainer, a great program, a great team —

none of this matters if you don't have the right person to do it all. Jake did the job

. He deserved it.”

Jake Gyllenhaal's Excruciating Workout Routine in Road House

Walsh has good reason to praise Gyllenhaal's workout routine. To properly prepare for the film, Walsh explained that he participated in mobility exercises, isometric exercises, heavy sled work, squats, bag exercises, push-ups and presses. He also worked on sprints, push-pull machines, and various other exercises that worked all the muscles Gyllenhaal needed to train. Many exercises were designed specifically to mimic the movements he had to perform Relay fights. Related 8 Ways Jake Gyllenhaal's Road House Remake Is Better Than the Original 1989 Film The Road House remake improves on the original in several key ways, but it still delivers the same adrenaline-fueled action and crowd-pleasing humor.

Gyllenhaal also had to follow a specialized diet to build muscle. While cutting out sugar, he increased his calorie and protein intake. After discovering an allergy to her protein supplements, Walsh developed a specialized protein blend that Gyllenhaal could safely consume. Gyllenhaal also prepared much of his food for himself and his family and stuck strictly to his plan. Considering Relay was filmed in many locations, including the Dominican Republic, Florida, and Las Vegas, Gyllenhaal probably had to maintain his physique for a while, even in various unfamiliar environments. As Walsh explains the “peaks” And “valleys“In Gyllenhaal's figure, this is still an impressive display, especially for a 43-year-old actor. With considerable effort, Gyllenhaal has adapted his diet and exercise regimen to Relay to make the film as realistic as possible. Relay

is available for streaming on Prime Video.

Source: Men's health Road House (2024) Road House is a remake of the original 1989 film, which followed protagonist Dalton, who holds a Ph.D. Educated bouncer at the toughest bar in the south known as Double Deuce. Jake Gyllenhaal plays Dalton, with two major changes including Dalton being a retired UFC fighter and the bar being in the Florida Keys. Director Doug Liman Release date March 21, 2024 Studio(s) Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Silver Pictures Distributor(s) Main video Writers Anthony Bagarozzi, Charles Mondry, David Lee Henry Cast Jake Gyllenhaal, Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Joaquim De Almeida, Conor McGregor, Lukas Gage, Arturo Castro, BK Cannon, Beau Knapp, Darren Barnet, Dominique Columbus, Bob Menery

