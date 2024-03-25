Drive-Away Dolls USG Movies review: A raunchy road trip comedy sputters and stops





The all-new action comedy Drive-Away Dolls opened at the Princeton Garden Theater on Friday, March 22 as part of the USG Movie Committees' ongoing advance release series. From my observations, the movie's attendance rate was significantly lower than previous U.S. government-sponsored films, potentially due to ongoing midterm exams or the films. Early reviews mixed. Directed by The Coen Brothers' Ethan Coen in his solo debut, the film stars rising actresses Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan as polar opposite lesbian friends Jamie and Marian. Set in the late '90s, the duo embarks on an introspective road trip from Philadelphia to Tallahassee, Florida. However, a mix-up at the car service leads them to take the wrong car with mysterious contents inside. The car's rightful owners, two incompetent criminals, are suing the women to take back what belonged to them. Drive-Away Dolls is a film that should work conceptually on the storyline. The Coen brothers are famous for their slapstick humor and brutal violence, as evidenced in their classic films such as Fargo and No Country for Old Men. Moreover, the main actresses have proven themselves in previous film projects. Not only are Qualley and Viswanathan the ideal leads for Drive-Away Dolls, but the film also boasts a remarkable supporting cast: namely Beanie Feldstein, Pedro Pascal, Colman Domingo, Matt Damon and surprise! Miley Cyrus. Yet the film just doesn't seem to deliver on its promises. While Qualley and Viswanathan are experienced in the comedy-drama genre in cinema, the characters they play are written as one-dimensional and unlikeable individuals. Jamie has a thick, cheesy Southern accent and a series of hokey catchphrases meant to impersonate a Texas native. However, the overly dramatic Texas archetype makes almost every line fall flat. On the other hand, Viswanathans Marian is excessively prudish, constantly rolling her eyes at Jamie's free-spirited antics and having little characterization besides being single. They have so little in common that you wonder how they are even friends. As a result, the confusing way the film attempts to develop their relationship feels forced and unsettling. Both actresses have proven themselves to be talented and versatile, so one can't help but attribute their paper-thin performances to the film's storyline. The supporting cast is also underutilized: Feldstein, Pascal, Domingo, and Damon are given characters that don't leave them much room to add ground to a film that desperately needs it. The plot also doesn't do much to make up for the characters' flaws. As a cross-country caper centered around an unknown MacGuffin, the film should be intense. However, the scenes contain almost no tension. Aside from Domingo, none of the main antagonists contribute anything substantial to give the viewer a reason to care. Perhaps this is why, despite being only 84 minutes long, the film felt remarkably long. Although the final reveal of the precious MacGuffin sought by the criminals was genuinely surprising, it ultimately left no sense of narrative satisfaction. If the film has one saving grace, it’s its cinematography. The film shines with the neon-colored dive bar signs and motel entrances, and the scenes set in daylight are just as beautiful. Yet this visual beauty is diminished by the cheesy and clunky editing, done by Coen collaborator and wife Tricia Cooke. The editing seeks to elevate the humorous tone with wacky scene transitions, but in doing so kills what little tension the film possessed. Ultimately, Drive-Away Dolls stands out as a missed opportunity: it's a genuine attempt to provide meaningful visibility to the lesbian community and is raunchy fresh, attempting to breathe new life into old road trip comedy trope. Yet the film's misguided parts ultimately converge into a film that sputters at first before stalling completely. Edward Rogers is a contributor to The Prospect from Durham, North Carolina. He can be contacted at edward.rogers[at]princeton.edu.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyprincetonian.com/article/2024/03/princeton-prospect-entertainment-drive-away-dolls-road-trip-comedy-review The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos