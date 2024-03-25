Analysts lowered their expectations for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) after its latest results





Shareholders may have noticed that Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) filed its annual results this time last week. The initial reaction was not positive, with shares falling 5.5% to US$3.46 last week. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment reported revenue of $24 million, in line with expectations, but unfortunately also reported (legal) losses of $11.97 per share, slightly larger than expected. This is an important time for investors because they can track a company's performance in its report, see an expert's forecast for next year, and see if there has been a change in the company's expectations. So we've gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest for next year. Check out our latest analysis for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment profit and revenue growth Given the latest results, the lone Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment analyst's current consensus is for revenues of US$28.5 million in 2024. This would reflect a solid 18% increase in revenue over the Last 12 months. Losses are expected to narrow, falling 19% from last year to $8.82. Before this latest report, consensus was expecting revenue of $40.0 million and losses of $8.70 per share. So there has been a change in view after the recent consensus updates, with the analyst slashing his revenue forecast without making any real change to the loss per share numbers. The analyst cut his price target by 33% to US$8.00 per share, signaling that falling revenue and continued losses are contributing to the falling valuation. One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to past performance and how other companies of the same type industry are efficient. It's pretty clear that Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment's revenue growth is expected to slow significantly, with revenue through the end of 2024 expected to show 18% growth on an annualized basis. This compares to a historic growth rate of 28% over the past five years. For comparison, other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are expected to grow revenues at 9.8% annually. Even after the expected slowdown in growth, it seems clear that Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment is also expected to grow faster than the overall industry. The story continues The essential The most important thing to take away is that the analyst reconfirmed his loss per share estimates for next year. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply that the company will grow faster than the broader industry. Additionally, the analyst also reduced his price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the company's intrinsic value. With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to jump to a conclusion about Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At least one analyst has provided forecasts through 2026, viewable for free on our platform here. It should also be noted that we found 3 Warning Signs for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (1 doesn't really suit us!) that you need to take into consideration. Any feedback on this article? Worried about the content? Get in touch with us directly. You can also email the editorial team (at) Simplywallst.com. This Simply Wall St article is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to constitute financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell shares and does not take into account your objectives or your financial situation. Our goal is to provide you with targeted, long-term analysis based on fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

