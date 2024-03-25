Wright-Patterson AFB's International Spouses Group helps strangers feel welcome

When we thought of the United States, we thought of it as a big and beautiful country, a democracy where people could live in security, she said, adding that she always thought it was a a trip that only the rich could afford to take.

When my husband told me we were leaving, I thanked God for this gift, Aoudi said. I'm really happy to be here.

Liaison officers assigned to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton are military personnel who establish, maintain and coordinate the logistical support necessary to operate and maintain their nation's aircraft through foreign military sales. Their offices are located throughout the base in Areas A and B.

To be welcomed

Adjusting to life in a new country was made easier for Aoudi, thanks to the caring members of the Wright-Patterson International Spouses Group, known as ISG. Most members have had the daunting experience of having to face a new life in a new country and are ready and willing to help newcomers.

When we arrived six months ago, they welcomed us, they helped us find accommodation, buy a car, get our ID cards and driving licenses, Aoudi said.

Although she studied English in her native country as well as Arabic and French, she spoke very little when she arrived. Thanks to the spouses' club, Aoudi regularly takes conversation classes.

Everyone helps me not to be ashamed, she says. If you make a mistake, it's no problem. We practice with all our friends.

International fair open to all

Right now, Aoudi is deciding which Tunisian treats he will serve when the group holds its annual International Fair. She will cook couscous, Tunisian salad, baklava and assedaa dish prepared for Ramadan.

His big news is that the fair, which in recent years has been held on base and open only to those with on-base access, will be held this year at the Hope Hotel in Fairborn on May 2. It is open to the public and is a wonderful opportunity. to chat with families from all over the world. You'll watch them dance, examine the artifacts they brought back from their home country, and enjoy delicious cuisine.

Participating countries this year are Brazil, Bulgaria, Cuba, Egypt, Greece, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Nigeria, Norway, Philippines, Spain, Thailand, Tunisia, Kingdom -United and the United States.

You will dine Paella from Spain, sip Caïpirinha from Brazil and moose milk from Canada. There will be Flan (custard) from Cuba, barn (a tasty dish) from Egypt, galaktompoureko from Greece. Jordan serves galayet bandora, a tomato appetizer; Nigeria will feature coconut rice, spinach stew and chicken pepper soup.

The history of the group

The International Spouses Group was established more than 50 years ago to help foreign military spouses adjust to the region and life in the United States. Today there are 53 active members from 31 countries.

ISG President Inma Kusnierek says coming here can be a real culture shock for those who have never left their country and don't speak English. For example, they go to the store and don't know what a deferred check is, she said.

Even those who come from other English-speaking countries may face difficulties.

We had a lady who went to the hospital and when she woke up after an operation, she was covered in marks because she didn't know how to tell them she was allergic to the dressings.

Kusnierek, a native of Spain, was first introduced to the club when she and her husband arrived at Wright-Patt in 1990.

It was wonderful to experience different cultures and people and practice my foreign languages, she said. I could take my children with me to meetings and they could play with children from other countries. It was great for them and for me.

The women meet all year round on the first Friday of the month and there is always a special program. Often, one of the members gives a presentation on her country. Sometimes there is a theme for Valentine's Day, Thanksgiving or staying healthy. In April, the theme will be the solar eclipse.

Guest speakers and artists are frequently invited. The Wright Ringers, a handbell choir, performed last year.

There are trips to grocery stores, area parks and popular Miami Valley attractions. Members learn about the history of the American flag, complete craft projects, and get travel tips as they plan to visit other parts of this country.

Always courteous, we have a good laugh, share food and a cup of tea or coffee, Kusnierk said. Despite the differences that our countries may have, we are all friends and united here. In our group, there is no hatred. If this group could rule the world, it would be a better place.

Many friendships are lasting. It is not uncommon for members to stay in touch after completing their mission in Dayton and visit each other in their home countries.

The Club was the best thing about being here, said Claire Thorley, a native of the United Kingdom who came to Dayton 15 years ago. She and her husband have since returned and she is once again enjoying the organization that brings her both friendship and community. Wearing an apron covered in English flags, she was busy at last year's Fair serving delicious lemon sponge cake to guests.

The upcoming event

The International Fair, born in 1970, has developed over the years and today attracts between 400 and 500 people. Funds raised from ticket sales provide scholarships to international spouses and their children who are not eligible for regular U.S. college scholarships.

Kusnierek thanks many base commanders for supporting the spouses club and the International Fair. She said Lt. Gen. Shawn Morris, who served for many years as commander of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, has been particularly helpful.

He and his wife Jean participate and have always been there for the spouses, she said.

Morris said the fair has become an annual tradition and a very popular event that many on base look forward to attending.

It is a fantastic opportunity to interact with foreign liaison families and enjoy their local dishes, he said. They are here to get a glimpse of our culture and this is an opportunity for us to return the favor. It's awesome !

Kusnierek, who has led many group programs over the years, said she enjoys helping and seeing how people flourish.

They arrive scared and leave happy, she said. Many don't want to leave at all. They say the club was the best thing about being here. Our goal is to make them feel welcome and like family away from home.

How to get there

What: Wright Patterson International Fair sponsored by the Wright Patterson International Spouses Group

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. May 2

Or: Hope Hotel Conference Center, Building 823-Area A, outside the 12:00 Gate of Wright Patterson Air Force Base. (Note: You do not need to enter the base to attend.)

Tickets: $15 includes entry fee and free tasting at all international booths. ISG also sells a cookbook with recipes from around the world ($20)

More information: [email protected]