This Multi-Crore Luxury SUV Is Bollywood’s New Favorite Car – Entertainment







Entertainment This multi-crore luxury SUV is Bollywood's new favorite car When a celebrity gets a new set of wheels, it becomes a status symbol

Updated: Mon, 25 Mar 2024 04:17:49 PKT

(Web Desk) – Bollywood, the heart of Indian cinema, is not just about glitz, glamor and beautiful stories on the big screen. It is also a place where celebrities showcase their luxurious lives through their choice of cars, homes and much more. When a celebrity acquires a new set of wheels, it becomes a status symbol and others rush to join the exclusive club. A few years ago, the Audi Q7 reigned supreme. Its commanding presence, luxurious interiors and powerful performance have made it a favorite among Bollywood stars. From Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra, many celebrities have proudly parked their Q7 in their garage. Then came the Mercedes Maybach GLS, it became the go-to choice for Bollywood stars. Stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan have adopted the Maybach GLS, elevating its status even further. And now the Land Rover Range Rover takes center stage. Newcomers to this exclusive club are Hrithik Roshan and Kartik Aaryan who recently acquired the high-end variants. Kartik Aaryan's choice of the Range Rover SV speaks volumes. The SV variant is the epitome of luxury, cut to perfection, making it a showstopper on the streets of Mumbai. It is worth Rs 6 crore, according to the Economic Times.

Hrithik Roshan opted for the 'Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography LWB variant and the car is finished in Santorini Black shade. It is worth over Rs 3 crore in the market.

