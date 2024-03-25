Yellowstone actor says he was kicked out of drama Flight Over Mask

Yellow stone Actor Forrie J. Smith said in an Instagram post over the weekend that he was kicked off a flight after refusing to sit next to another passenger who was wearing a mask, claiming that he didn't feel comfortable with the seating arrangement.

Smith, who has been vocal about his stance against vaccines and masking, made the allegations in a post Saturday, saying he was stranded in Houston following the dispute.

He did not name the flight or the airline, but said the airline justified its decision by saying he was drunk, a fact he appears to have disputed.

Yeah. I drank, Smith added. I sat at the airport for three hours, yes, I drank, but I'm not drunk, he says bluntly.

He then seemed to point the finger at the audience, because you're not going to stand up and tell everyone what bullshit this is. I just told them I didn't feel comfortable sitting next to someone who had to wear a mask and I was getting off a plane.

The video, subtitled, You need to hear this storythen cuts off the middle of the sentence.

Representatives for Smith did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Beast.

Smith plays ranch hand Lloyd Pierce in the critically acclaimed western series.

He has previously been outspoken about his views and was unable to attend the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards due to his unvaccinated status against COVID-19.

I'm not vaccinated, I won't get vaccinated, Smith said at the time, according to Variety. I haven't been vaccinated since I was little. I don't vaccinate my dogs, I don't vaccinate my horses. I have never been vaccinated against the flu. I will never do it. I believe they compromise your immunities. It's just my beliefs. I just don't believe in that sort of thing. Never mind.