Students bring a Hollywood and Broadway classic to TMU – The Eyeopener

By Mariana Schuetze

On March 17, around 30 Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) students from various programs gathered in a Kerr Hall classroom to run, dance, sing and watch each other perform at their best. themselves while performing. They all belong to Metropolitan Toronto Theater Company (TMTC) and since October 2023, they have been planning and gradually mounting their production of the musical Catch Me If You Can.

“It’s interesting to be able to work with a medium which is not only a film but which is also true. Exploring that and exploring our own approach,” said Vienne Janssen, director of musicals and third-year creative industries student at TMU.

Catch Me If You Can debuted on Broadway in 2011 and is adapted from 2002 movie with Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks. The play and film are based on the true story of con man Frank Abagnale Jr., describing his criminal journey and escape from the FBI since leaving his parents' home as a teenager.

“The story is about Frank Jr., who I play, talking about how he committed many crimes,” said Isaac Van Deven, a sophomore sports media major at RTA and one of the play's leading men. “Basically, because his parents had divorced, he was really upset. And then he went on a crime rampage across the world. He pretended to be a pilot, a doctor, a lawyer, lots of things.

With an all-female directing team, TMTC took this opportunity to revamp some of the storyline for today's audiences.

“In the original Broadway version, Aaron Tveit, who plays Frank Jr., seems very much like a ladies' man, a womanizer. And a lot of phrases are said with that kind of connotation, Janssen said.

Janssen explained that TMTC approached the storyline changes by viewing Frank Jr. as a hesitant kid who doesn't know what he's doing, rather than a super suave guy.

The Kerr Hall classroom used for the March 17 rehearsal was brimming with energy and enthusiasm. The cast and management team gathered for their second stint where they performed the entire piece and practiced placements, transitions and choreography.

“It’s really been such a rewarding experience to see everyone come together and work and make everything happen,” said Lottie Johnson, the show’s choreographer and Seneca College theater student. “The first time it happened, I started crying. I think it was such an overwhelming experience.

Even without costumes, lighting and sets, the performances of the actors and dancers were exhilarating. The team's enthusiasm and pure joy showed brilliantly through their performances and helped build the physical world that was missing around them.

“We're just starting to get a taste of it [side of the production]and it's really exhilarating, said Makela Dew, a second-year performance production student who plays Cheryl Ann on the show.. “I’m even more excited for next week when we’ll be in the theater and get to see all the work of our peers working on the set, lighting and costumes to see it all come together.”

Outside of the show's three main characters, Frank Jr., his love interest Brenda, and FBI agent Carl Hanratty, much of the show's narrative relies on the dancers.

“We're bringing the imaginations of all the main characters to life for the audience to see. We are the visual representation of what's going on in their heads, said Camille Griffiths, a third-year criminology student and member of the show's dance group. So there's a lot of quick changes and movements and short little scenes here and there to amplify the story.

A particularly nice bonus for TMU audiences is that the musical choreography is all new.

“All the choreography is original. I like watching clips from the show for inspiration,” Johnson said. “It mostly comes to me when I listen to the soundtrack enough. It kind of goes into my body in a certain way and it feels natural for me to do certain movements.

In addition to the whole danceable and captivating story, Gillian Bennett's powerful performance as Brenda Strong brings a lot of emotion to the stage.

“It’s interesting to be able to work with a medium which is not only a film but which is also true”

For Bennetta's theater student, they like to try to separate themselves from the character as soon as the performance is over. “It’s such an emotional song, and it takes a lot physically and emotionally.

“I think my favorite part of the show is Fly, Fly Away, because Gillian kills it every time,” said Jolle Staropoli, a third-year journalism student who is part of the show's ensemble.

The choice of Catch Me If You Can is also perfect for a team like TMTC. The piece brings together a large ensemble as well as numerous solos so that everyone gets their own chance to shine.

“There are so many little moments that allow a lot of people to not only be on stage, but to speak on stage. There are also lots of little moments of solo singing. I really think it’s a great show for everyone,” Janssen said.

The production of TMTC Catch Me If You Can will be performed March 27-29 at Harbourfront Studio Theatre. Tickets can be purchased at the theaters website.

You want a chance to win two tickets to Friday night's show Catch Me If You Can? Follow and message us on Instagram @theeyewideopen before March 27 at 11:59 p.m. to participate in a ticket draw!

Related