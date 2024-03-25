Entertainment
Ohio high school secretary, 40, arrested for 'stealing funds from fundraiser for cancer-stricken principal before death and spending money on food and entertainment “.
A school principal's secretary allegedly stole more than $30,000 from a fundraiser she organized to support her fight against cancer.
Stacie LaRiccia, 40, was charged with theft by deception after proceeds from a 5K race last October disappeared.
The fundraiser was aimed at paying for the medical bills of Michael Fording, principal of Brush High School in Cleveland, and cancer research at University Hospital.
Instead, she allegedly spent it on food and entertainment, according to Lyndhurst police detectives who reviewed her financial records.
Fording died on November 26, just weeks after the fundraiser at his beloved school's oval on October 21.
LaRiccia was his longtime secretary who organized the event, collected the donations and was supposed to send them to his family and the hospital.
But in late January, Fording's family discovered no donations had been made to the hospital and police began an investigation.
Newly released police body camera footage showed LaRiccia arrested at her home on March 15 as she left for work.
The police told her they had a warrant for her arrest for theft and refused to give more details when she asked “for what?”
She appeared in Lyndhurst Municipal Court last week and was released on $25,000 bail until she appears in court again Monday.
Detective Lieutenant Mike Scipione said Fording's family was “distraught” that someone close to him could betray his memory.
“LaRiccia was Principal Fording's personal administrative assistant. He was instrumental in hiring her and was obviously in a position of trust and during her period of declining health, her family of course became closer to LaRiccia and it hit hard,” he said.
“What she has done is quite disheartening and our intention is to put the money that was collected back into the hands of those for whom that money was collected.”
Scipione said the investigation is ongoing and detectives are reviewing financial records to see if anyone else was involved.
The South Euclid Lyndhurst School District said LaRiccia has been placed on leave and is cooperating with police.
“The lasting legacy of Mike Fording’s kindness, professionalism and love for SEL schools will ultimately prevail despite what happened here,” he said.
“And will allow those who truly loved him to remain joined with his family, in the journey of remembrance and to honor this wonderful man.”
Fording underwent a colonoscopy last June and was shocked to learn he had stage four colon cancer which had already spread to his liver.
He was given 18 to 24 months to live, but he refused to stop working until he went downhill much faster than expected.
“They can give you a deadline, but it never concerns me because I'm just going to live each day,” he said. Fox 8in October.
“Keep working, spend time with my family (and) the people I love, and do what we do every day to support the students here, just do what we do every day.”
Fording, a father of four, called his staff and students “extended family” and said the fundraiser “means everything” to him.
“It’s important to be here for me because it gives me the normalcy I’m looking for. I wouldn't have done it any other way. Can I stay at home all year round? Of course. But I would never do it because I love being here,” he said.
His wife, Melissa, said Fording had a rare, treatment-resistant mutation that the Seidman Cancer Center had not seen in more than two years.
“We were shocked by the diagnosis. It was totally unexpected. He was perfectly healthy and doing well and just a few weeks old with maybe just a little bit of an upset stomach and fluctuating temperature,” she said in October.
“Really, the love that he has for his family, his daughters and the love that they have for him, that's literally what drives him. His work and his family are what drives him.
School district Superintendent Linda Reid said Fording left behind a legacy of courage and compassion and will forever be remembered as a well-respected educational leader.
“Unforeseen circumstances have the power to bring out the best in people’s behavior and general disposition,” she said.
“Mike Fording, despite his prognosis, came to work with the intention of affirming our students and, in doing so, served as an inspiration to all members of the South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools family.”
Fording had four daughters, Meghan, Amanda, Emily and Madelyn, and was expecting her first grandchild in June.
He worked as a teacher for 24 years and was appointed principal in August 2022.
