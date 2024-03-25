'Smile Maker' Actor Stokes Visits Jacksonville

Actor James Stokes (left) talks with director-producer-actor Aric Diamani on the set of the horror film “Smile Maker” at the VillaDeWolf Bed and Breakfast in Jacksonville. The film from Jacksonville-based Time Girl Multimedia Productions recently wrapped filming in the city. Angela Bauer/Journal-Courier Actor James Stokes (seated) and director-producer-actor Aric Diamani pause for a photo as cinematographer Dawid Pietkiewicz (back) positions a camera in a vehicle on the set of the film “Smile Maker” horror at the VillaDeWolf Bed and Breakfast in Jacksonville. Angela Bauer/Journal-Courier Cinematographer Dawid Pietkiewicz (left to right) works on framing a shot as actor James Stokes and director-producer-actor Aric Diamani talk on the set of the horror film “Smile Maker” at the VillaDeWolf Bed and Breakfast in Jacksonville. Angela Bauer/Journal-Courier

Summer blockbuster films with $100 million budgets can take months or years before the actual shoot to coordinate all the little details of working with Hollywood megastars.

Micro-budget films such as Smile Maker, a $50,000 budget film from Jacksonvilles Time Girl Multimedia Productions, operate on a slightly shorter time frame.

He contacted me about two weeks ago, actor James Stokes said of Time Girls Mikey Tiffany during a day of filming at the VillaDeWolf bed and breakfast in Jacksonville.

Stokes is one of the biggest names in cinema, having played a small role in the popular Netflix series Stranger Things and a larger role in the 2023 action-crime film Adrenaline among dozens of other series credits television and films.

One role that earned Stokes a lot of attention was that of horror icon Jason Voorhees in 2021's Voorhees Night of the Beast, on which he also served as executive producer.

Being able to play this character and go to these conventions and meet the fans has been more of a blessing to me than any amount of money that could ever be put in front of me, Stokes said. Seeing people smiling and happy to meet the actor who played the character they loved so much in horror films or other films; I've been in action movies, I've done comedy, I've done a lot of different things.

Stokes, 52, grew up in western Kentucky, performing in high school theater and now lives outside of Nashville, Tenn., where when he's not on a set filming, he breeds horses.

I rodeo professionally, both bareback and with bulls, he said. I was a DJ. I danced professionally, I sang professionally.

Stokes, whose character in Smile Maker is a police detective, also worked as a firefighter, is a certified paramedic and took the required training before becoming a cop until, he says, he grew tired of get shot at.

It helps you go into a role like this, playing a police officer, knowing the real things to say and how police, fire and emergency responders do things, Stokes said. It also helps me on my sets, when I come to help (ensuring the safety of the sets thanks to his EMT experience) and help the directors direct me.

He ends up playing some variation of a police officer or EMT in many of his roles, which may explain why Tiffany thought of him for her role in Smile Maker.

Stokes counts Tiffany, who also wrote Smile Maker, as a longtime industry friend after they connected via social media.

When Tiffany suggested Stokes join Jeremy London of Mallrats fame in Smile Maker, Stokes was all in.

“When Mikey asked me to do it, I was very happy because I hadn’t had the opportunity to work with him before,” Stokes said. It was the perfect opportunity for me to come here and make a film with Mikey.

Stokes arrived on a Sunday afternoon before filming his role Monday and Tuesday and getting back in his car for the roughly six-hour drive home Wednesday.

Even though his life isn't particularly glamorous as a Hollywood star, he is happy with where he is.

If you look at the statistics, 98 percent of actors are not big-name stars, he said. Only about 2% earn more than $40,000 a year as an actor, which is a huge jump. Not every actor is a millionaire, not every actor is the big star you see, but it takes people like us in independent films and in (Screen Actors Guild) films, it's a tough job , but it's a very rewarding job at the same time. .

Bigger roles aren't necessarily better, he said, mentioning his role in Stranger Things, which attracted attention.

It was a small role I played in that, he said. But you know what? It changed everything for me. Arriving on a set like Stranger Things and seeing how things actually work in the big movie business was a revelation. It changed the way I do things, to be honest with you. It changed the way I went about getting roles.

Stokes is more interested in roles that suit him while allowing him to expand his range.

If the role suits me, even if it's an independent film, I love doing it, he said. Because it shows another side of me.

His on-screen roles, while many drawing on his background in EMT and law enforcement, are as varied as his many careers have been.

I played a doctor, he said. I played a cop. I played a pastor, an action actor, a father, a killer. I did everything.

Whether or not he ever finds that fame and fortune, Stokes plans to continue acting.