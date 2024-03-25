Entertainment
'Smile Maker' Actor Stokes Visits Jacksonville
Summer blockbuster films with $100 million budgets can take months or years before the actual shoot to coordinate all the little details of working with Hollywood megastars.
Micro-budget films such as Smile Maker, a $50,000 budget film from Jacksonvilles Time Girl Multimedia Productions, operate on a slightly shorter time frame.
He contacted me about two weeks ago, actor James Stokes said of Time Girls Mikey Tiffany during a day of filming at the VillaDeWolf bed and breakfast in Jacksonville.
Article continues below this ad
Stokes is one of the biggest names in cinema, having played a small role in the popular Netflix series Stranger Things and a larger role in the 2023 action-crime film Adrenaline among dozens of other series credits television and films.
One role that earned Stokes a lot of attention was that of horror icon Jason Voorhees in 2021's Voorhees Night of the Beast, on which he also served as executive producer.
Being able to play this character and go to these conventions and meet the fans has been more of a blessing to me than any amount of money that could ever be put in front of me, Stokes said. Seeing people smiling and happy to meet the actor who played the character they loved so much in horror films or other films; I've been in action movies, I've done comedy, I've done a lot of different things.
Article continues below this ad
Stokes, 52, grew up in western Kentucky, performing in high school theater and now lives outside of Nashville, Tenn., where when he's not on a set filming, he breeds horses.
I rodeo professionally, both bareback and with bulls, he said. I was a DJ. I danced professionally, I sang professionally.
Stokes, whose character in Smile Maker is a police detective, also worked as a firefighter, is a certified paramedic and took the required training before becoming a cop until, he says, he grew tired of get shot at.
It helps you go into a role like this, playing a police officer, knowing the real things to say and how police, fire and emergency responders do things, Stokes said. It also helps me on my sets, when I come to help (ensuring the safety of the sets thanks to his EMT experience) and help the directors direct me.
Article continues below this ad
He ends up playing some variation of a police officer or EMT in many of his roles, which may explain why Tiffany thought of him for her role in Smile Maker.
Stokes counts Tiffany, who also wrote Smile Maker, as a longtime industry friend after they connected via social media.
When Tiffany suggested Stokes join Jeremy London of Mallrats fame in Smile Maker, Stokes was all in.
“When Mikey asked me to do it, I was very happy because I hadn’t had the opportunity to work with him before,” Stokes said. It was the perfect opportunity for me to come here and make a film with Mikey.
Article continues below this ad
Stokes arrived on a Sunday afternoon before filming his role Monday and Tuesday and getting back in his car for the roughly six-hour drive home Wednesday.
Even though his life isn't particularly glamorous as a Hollywood star, he is happy with where he is.
If you look at the statistics, 98 percent of actors are not big-name stars, he said. Only about 2% earn more than $40,000 a year as an actor, which is a huge jump. Not every actor is a millionaire, not every actor is the big star you see, but it takes people like us in independent films and in (Screen Actors Guild) films, it's a tough job , but it's a very rewarding job at the same time. .
Bigger roles aren't necessarily better, he said, mentioning his role in Stranger Things, which attracted attention.
Article continues below this ad
It was a small role I played in that, he said. But you know what? It changed everything for me. Arriving on a set like Stranger Things and seeing how things actually work in the big movie business was a revelation. It changed the way I do things, to be honest with you. It changed the way I went about getting roles.
Stokes is more interested in roles that suit him while allowing him to expand his range.
If the role suits me, even if it's an independent film, I love doing it, he said. Because it shows another side of me.
His on-screen roles, while many drawing on his background in EMT and law enforcement, are as varied as his many careers have been.
Article continues below this ad
I played a doctor, he said. I played a cop. I played a pastor, an action actor, a father, a killer. I did everything.
Whether or not he ever finds that fame and fortune, Stokes plans to continue acting.
I love it, he said. It's just a fun industry to work in.
|
Sources
2/ http://www.myjournalcourier.com/news/article/smile-maker-actor-stokes-makes-visit-19361795.php
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 'Smile Maker' Actor Stokes Visits Jacksonville
- Jason Derulo Talks 'Nu King' Tour, AI, Haiti, That Meme, and Fashion
- There is no tsunami risk from a 5.2 magnitude earthquake News
- China, “Excerpts from Xi Jinping’s discussions on financial work” published and distributed
- Donald Trump lashes out over Fox News coverage of $454 million debt
- The 'prince' who used his diplomatic skills to serve cricket – Newspaper
- Our colonial heritage at the Wereldmuseum
- University of Minnesota Athletics
- All-Rhode Island men's college basketball team for the 2023-24 season
- Antitrust crackdown looms over big tech companies: How are Apple and Google considering breakup orders in the US and EU?
- Britain's Sunak unveils $252 million investment in nuclear deterrence, nuclear energy | nuclear energy news
- Ohio high school secretary, 40, arrested for 'stealing funds from fundraiser for cancer-stricken principal before death and spending money on food and entertainment “.