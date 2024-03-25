Entertainment
It's not Banksys; it's mine: artist says Bristol adulterer plaque is a copy | Street art
IThe story of a mysterious plaque on a Bristol bench has begun, but the strange story of an engraved tribute to a deceased adulterer now raises wider questions about copyright and who owns it. deserves the credit for creativity in the art world.
Photos of the brass plaque honoring a deceased suspected adulterer called Roger went viral last week, after it was affixed to a wooden bench on Royal York Crescent in upmarket Clifton.
I knew it was unclear who put up the husband, father and adulterer memorial plaque, which included the Roger checkout line. But while locals speculated about Banksy's possible involvement, another artist is now suggesting they are being scammed.
The London-based designer, who operates under the name The Misfortuneteller, said he created an almost identical plaque in March 2020 after wandering around New York's Central Park and looking at the inscriptions on benches.
The plates are good, but they're not really true, they say. I wanted to make honest memorial plaques. Bittersweet.
He simulated a series of images featuring quirky tributes to the deceased. Some drawings were sold as real engraved plaques. An ex-girlfriend is commemorated with an actual plaque reading: For Barbara who was horrible when hungry but otherwise pretty solid.
Others took on a life of their own after going viral, often being shared without credit or posted by meme aggregator accounts on Instagram.
No one bought her drawing honoring a beloved husband, father and adulterer, even though the image proved popular online.
As a result, The Misfortuneteller said he was surprised to see his original conception and phrasing reappear on the Bristol bench this week, prompting him to say: It's not Banksys; It’s fucking mine.
Whoever put up the Bristol plaque had used almost exactly the same wording as the original 2020 design, while changing the name of the allegedly deceased adulterer. And while there's nothing to suggest they're looking to profit from their actions, the original artist said he felt furious over the potential copyright infringement: I'm angry at the person who took this, copied it and put it on a bench. This reflects the difficulty of enforcing intellectual property these days.
He said there is a tension between the thrill of creating work that resonates with audiences and not receiving credit for it.
It's just interesting how things go viral, you should be happy to entertain people, he said. But if a million people like your post, you won't get anything out of it.
Drawing a parallel with the beginnings of illegal music downloads on the Internet, the artist said: Even my followers say I should be happy. It's a bit like Napster, the internet is used to getting things for free and they expect to get everything for free and not credit everyone. The assumption is that if you find something funny and share it, the person doing it is doing just fine.
There is a long history of fake plates in the UK. In 2013, a man emigrated to Australia left over an inscription on a bench reading In memory of Roger Bucklesby, who hated this park and everyone in it. A faux English Heritage blue plaque commemorating the residence of Victorian time traveler Jacob von Hogflume appeared on a London townhouse in 2012. And the artist Gavin Turk created a plate as a mocking tribute to his own importance while still a young artist.
The Doomsayer insisted he didn't want to stop others from creating subversive plaques. He said he appreciated that it was a powerful and effective medium: There are other artists in my orbit who have attempted to create plates. I never said I owned all the plates, just like I didn't own any ink or paper. I think it's different because it's word for word.
