3 Body Problem Piracy Rises in China, Reflecting Intense Interest as Hollywood Films Struggle





A sharp increase in online piracy of Netflix 3 Body Problem the day of its release in China, where the streaming service and its original shows are not officially available, reflects intense interest in the country to see how the American streamer handles the world's best-known piece of Chinese science fiction, similar to a surge in piracy after the release of Disney's live-action Mulan in 2020. The number of BitTorrent file downloads, a type of peer-to-peer file sharing, associated with the show reached 90,618 on March 21 and 72,764 the next day in China. This was well above downloads of other streaming originals that garnered positive attention in the country during their first week of release, according to data from iknowwhatyoudownload.com. The only show that comes close is Kingdom, a South Korean zombie period drama. The first two days of the second season's release in March 2020 saw 53,790 and 68,502 downloads, respectively.

The download numbers, which track public torrent downloads, likely represent only a small portion of the show's actual piracy, as they don't account for illicit streaming sites and file sharing on streaming platforms. cloud storage. The figures suggest that although Chinese viewers' interest in Hollywood productions is declining compared to domestic productions, interest remains high in adaptations linked to Chinese culture. No foreign film topped the top 10 at the Chinese box office last year. The Netflix series is adapted from the bestselling novel The three body problem by a Chinese science fiction writer Liu Cixin the first Chinese writer to win a Hugo Award. A similar surge of interest occurred three and a half years ago when Disney released the live-action adaptation of its 1990s animated musical. Mulan on its Disney+ streaming service while many cinemas remained closed during the Covid-19 pandemic. The streaming release came later in China, where the film was released theatrically while cinemas were still operating at half capacity. The film, about a popular Chinese heroine, stars popular mainland actress Liu Yifei. THE number of Mulan downloads in China peaked at 145,786 the day after its release on Disney+. While Chinese audiences have gravitated more towards domestic shows and films in recent years, some American shows have still managed to break into the popular online zeitgeist. Show as Stranger Things And Squid game which received a lot of attention on social media, captured the mindshare, but the shows' daily downloads were only a fraction of what 3 Body Problem seen last week. Mulan still hit by rampant piracy in China The four seasons of Stranger Things have ratings of around 9.0 on Douban, a popular media review site in China. Squid games first season sits at 7.7. Both are higher than the 6.7 given to Netflix 3 Bodieswhich is two grades lower than Tencent Holdings adaptation of the book broadcast on Tencent Video a year ago. Reviews for the show have been mixed. Some have criticized the more international distribution and global setting of the events in the book, which largely take place in China. Some netizens also complained that the graphic depictions of the Cultural Revolution, which are mainly explained through dialogue in the Tencent version, showed China in a bad light. Others praised the high production value of the Netflix series. One Douban reviewer even pointed to the authors' own comments in an interview last year as a reason to appreciate the more international flavor. The Netflix Three bodies TV series are different from those in China, Liu told a Russian influencer who posts on video streaming platform Bilibili. He has to face the whole world. Most of its characters may no longer be Chinese. It may not be very suitable for Chinese audiences, but I still have full confidence in [Netflix] and I'm looking forward to it.

