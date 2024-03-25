Actor says he was kicked off plane; Refused to sit with a masked person





Forrie Smith said he was kicked off a flight after refusing to sit next to a masked passenger.

The “Yellowstone” actor had already declared himself against vaccination.

The anti-vax movement gained momentum in 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks for recording! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.



Forrie Smith said in a Instagram video On Saturday, he was “kicked off” a plane after refusing to sit next to a passenger who was wearing a mask. Smith, known for his role in the Western drama “Yellowstone,” said in the video that he “didn't feel comfortable” sitting next to another masked person. The post has garnered nearly 20,000 likes and over 2,100 comments at the time of writing. “You know, my people on social media tell me you love me face to face. But you know what, I can't say face to face what I want,” Smith, 65, said in the video . In the video, Smith wore a camouflage cap and blue shirt with a green coat. “But they threw me off the plane because I'm drunk. Because you don't want to stand up and tell everyone what bullshit this is,” Smith continued, adding that he was waiting for three hours in a Houston airport and that he had been drinking, but he said he was not drunk. Smith did not say which airline or flight he was on. Smith did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider. Several comments criticized Smith for ostracizing the mask-wearing passenger during the flight. “I wore a mask all the time when my mom was in hospice care and traveling back and forth to see her. This post makes me sad as a fan,” one person wrote. Another person commented: “I have cancer, I'd probably wear a mask on a plane. Damn, don't do live stuff while drinking – it's sad and embarrassing.” This isn't the first time Smith has expressed disapproval of COVID-19 protections like masks and vaccinations. In February 2022, Smith said in an Instagram post that he would skip the Screen Actors Guild Awards because he was not vaccinated and had no plans to get vaccinated. In recent years, anti-vaxxers who refuse to get vaccinated have shown skepticism toward known vaccines to stop the spread of COVID-19. And Smith isn't the only celebrity in the anti-vaccine community. In February, far-right figures praised Woody Harrelson on X after he championed an anti-vaccine theory on SNL. In December 2022, actor Matthew Marsden said he lost a film role because he was not vaccinated.

