OpenAI boss taking Sora technology to Hollywood, report says





OpenAI's new text-to-video AI model recently left people speechless when the company offered examples of what it can do. Sora, as it is called, generates surprisingly realistic images from descriptive text inputs, and while close examination can sometimes reveal slight flaws in the imagery, the technology has left many people wondering to what extent it could shake up the television and film industries. OpenAI is not the only one working on AI-based text-to-video conversion tools, but his Sora clips were truly something to see. With the cutting-edge tool set to improve and with the power of Microsoft supporting OpenAI's efforts, change is in the air. OpenAI chief Sam Altman certainly hopes so as he heads to meetings with Hollywood bigwigs this week to persuade them to integrate his new AI video generator into their work, according to a Bloomberg report Saturday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. In fact, it appears these aren't the first meetings AI representatives will have with key figures from the movie studios, as a number of meetings reportedly took place last month as well. Sora hasn't been released to the public yet, but OpenAI has “already granted access to a few big-name actors and directors,” according to Bloomberg. In a statement, OpenAI told the news site: “OpenAI has a deliberate strategy of collaborating with industry through an iterative deployment process – rolling out AI advances in phases – to ensure successful implementation safe and to give people an idea of ​​what is going on. on the horizon. We look forward to continued dialogue with artists and creatives. As Bloomberg points out, AI is a very sensitive issue in the entertainment industry. A dispute over how it will be rolled out is one reason why writers and actors recently went on strike. Many fear that technology will eliminate their jobs or, at the very least, diminish their ability to earn a decent living. While OpenAI's text-to-video conversion tool is undoubtedly an exciting technology, Sora and other text-to-video generators are a daunting prospect for many artists, and as Altman reportedly met with important figures in the studio to discuss technology, many will have increasing growth. concerns about what happens next. Editors' Recommendations





















