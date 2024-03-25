'3 Body Problem' Creators Say Season 2 Will Be Even Better

Reactions to Netflix's sci-fi epic 3 Body Problem are, on the contrary, inconsistent. Reviews from top critics are everywhere, from lavish praise has theses and all the rest. Viewers are also divided, with some fans of Liu Cixin's novel criticizing the series for its bold adaptive choices, and many others saying 3 Body Problem is one of the best genre shows they've ever watched (you could say it's a chaotic times of 3 Body Problem reactions). Yet among fans who have completed the series so far, there is one consistent reaction that the series' cliffhanger ending (no spoilers here) really made them want to see what happens next.

And showrunners David Benioff, Dan Weiss and Alexander Woo suggest a second season will be even better than the first. Benioff already said The Hollywood Reporter for our in-depth cover story on the series (in a quote that was expanded here): “At our first Comic-Con [for Game of Thrones] someone asked if we were going to have a second season,” he said. “I remember saying there was a scene that would happen in season three – I didn't even want to name it, but 'RW, for people who know – if we can make it happen, I think we'll be fine well. And there is a scene in the second season [of 3 Body Problem] what I feel it is – it's not the Judgment Day scene [in season one] – this is the one that happens in the second season… things get wild and there's a scene, if we make it we're golden – like when we got to the Red Wedding on Thrones.”

“That’s something we’ve talked about with the Netflix guys as well,” he added. “Liu Cixin created this indelible trilogy and the books just keep getting better for me. The second book is much better than the first, and the third book completely blew me away. The story becomes more and more ambitious as it goes on, and it takes a big step forward in book two. So I feel like if we survive to season two, we'll be in a good place.

The headwind against 3 Body Problem is its hefty price tag – it would be Netflix's most expensive scripted series, costing around $20 million per episode. It's a price tag that a streamer might have swallowed more easily a few years ago, when the series was greenlit during the height of Peak TV and the great IP gold rush. And Netflix is ​​notoriously mathematical when it comes to making renewal decisions. “Budget and audience size are a factor in making renewal decisions,” Bela Bajaria, chief content officer, said last year. “Commitment is really important. Did people press play, but didn't finish the series? »

Right out of the gate, 3 Body Problem opened at No. 2 on Netflix's list of best TV shows, which isn't great, but many Netflix hits came from word of mouth after their debut (like The Queen's Gambit And Squid game).

Netflix executives have also pushed back on their “algorithm is everything” reputation, and if there's any show where other factors could put a thumbs up on their algorithmic scale, it's 3 Body Problem. Simply put: in terms of gender programming, 3 Body Problem it's not like Shadow and bones Or resident Evil – mediocre titles that have pockets of devoted fans, but weren't considered prestige television.

Even balancing negative reviews, when you have great ideas, show that people like these The New York Times And New Yorker are hailed as “a rare breed of science fiction epic that blends theoretical questions with authentic spectacle and heart” and a “morally provocative” spectacle with “visual grandeur, thrills and breathtaking moments”, from such acclaimed decors 3 Bodies on an elevated plateau of cultural significance. Although Netflix offers endless hours of content, a long-standing criticism is that much of its content is considered trivial. Manufacturing 3 Body Problem was clearly a play on a show that sure will hopefully be a success, but also feels like it matters.

Another key element is the fact that Benioff and Weiss were hired in a massive multi-year overall deal worth at least $200 million, and this is the only series they have themselves same presented (with Woo). Streamers and networks tend to be a little more hesitant to drop shows made by their heavy hitters (which isn't to say Netflix won't pull the trigger — they've removed Ryan Murphy shows). Pawl after a season for example).

Another positive sign is that Netflix is ​​going all out to promote 3 Body Problemsupporting the show with a strong advertising campaign at the South By Southwest Film & TV Festival and an accompanying podcast.

Another helpful factor is the fact that, unlike some of its competitors, Netflix is ​​doing quite well at the moment. Its most recent quarterly report said the service added 13 million subscribers, beating Wall Street estimates. Netflix stock has almost recovered from its disastrous fall in 2022.

The series also has a staunch behind-the-scenes advocate, script editor Peter Friedlander. “This project feels very personal to me,” Friedlander told us. “The experience I had reading these books was unlike any I had had before. I didn't know what the series would be: how do you deal with the size of the universe, the size of infinity? These concepts are very difficult to adopt and the way the author describes them is breathtaking. I am proud to offer an entertaining story with a wonderful message.

THE 3 Body Problem the showrunners say they envision the series as ideally spanning four seasons (with a big time jump for the second season). While it's anyone's guess whether they'll get all four — and the show's as-yet-unnamed audiences will be key — 3 Body Problem makes several factors in its favor for a pickup. For their part, the showrunners are judiciously proceeding as if a renewal was going to take place, so they are ready to get back into production quickly.

“We don't have a second season, but we have to keep moving full steam ahead as if we did,” Benioff recently said Gaming Radar. “Because if we get a second season, we'll have to get into pre-production and production to get it out to people in a reasonable amount of time.”