Chrome launches into unscripted entertainment

Chrome Studios, the entertainment arm of Chrome Productions, a branded content and advertising company based in London and Los Angeles, announced its move into unscripted entertainment and hired Bri Marzigliano as vice president of development for lead this initiative. Chrome Studios will produce premium character-driven entertainment across limited series, documentaries, formats and feature films. The company will also use existing expertise and relationships with brands to meet demand for advertiser-supported entertainment from networks and streamers, generating opportunities for each to collaborate with the other. As VP of Development, Marzigliano will work on Chrome Studios' unscripted slate alongside Executive Creative Director Stephen Parker, Founder and CEO Joel Mishcon, COO Emma Astaire and Vice President of Development. president for North America, Robert Chew. Marzigliano joins Chrome Studios after serving in the previous role as head of US development at Wag Entertainment, where she worked on the company's extensive US slate, including factual series for networks such as Science Channel and Animal Planet. She has also worked alongside the Wags UK team on developing projects for UK and international streaming platforms including Including Pick Up the Phone for Netflix and The Search for Instagram's Worst Con Artist for ITVX. Prior to joining Wag, Marzigliano developed projects for U.S.-based networks including National Geographic, Discovery, E!, HGTV, CMT, MTV and A&E as Director of Development for Zodiak NY and MY Entertainment. Stephen Parker, executive creative director at Chrome Studios, says: Moving into unscripted entertainment is a natural next step for Chrome. We identified an opportunity to position ourselves as a leading player in the hybrid space between advertising and entertainment, and Bris' experience in developing high-profile long-form series and feature-length documentaries for networks and streamers in the US and UK makes her the perfect choice to build on our unscripted roster. Bri Marzigliano adds: I am very excited to join Chrome Studios. It's a great time to think outside the box, and Chrome's long-standing relationships with global brands and institutions allow us to develop premium content for networks and streamers at a time when access is essential. Chrome Studios is also developing its first scripted project, Poles Apart, written and directed by British filmmaker Reggie Yates, inspired by the true story of the first black Briton to travel more than 400 nautical miles to the magnetic North Pole. Pippa Considine Share this story Share TV stories in your social media posts.

