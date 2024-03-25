Rebel Wilson finally reveals who the Hollywood 'asshole' is who 'threatened her not to write about him in her memoir'





Featured Image Credit: Instagram/rebelwilson/Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for AFI Rebel Wilson has called out the Hollywood actor she worked with as a “huge asshole.”

Rebel Wilson turned her fans into detectives when she mentioned she dedicated a chapter of her upcoming book to an “asshole” she had to work with. Speaking to her fans on social media, Wilson explained why she now has a “no holes policy”. Posting on Instagram, she even said that in her next book, she had dedicated a chapter to an “asshole” she had the displeasure of working with. She didn't name what project or event, so fans got into speculation before the Australian star named them. When I got to Hollywood, people were like, yeah, I have a no-hole policy, [it] that means, yeah, I don't work with a**holes. I was like, oh yeah. I mean, it seems reasonable or logical, Wilson said in a video she posted March 15 on Instagram. But then it really sunk in [what they, the older people in the industry, meant] because I worked with a huge asshole and yes, now I definitely have a no assholes policy. The chapter about said asshole is chapter 23. This guy was a huge asshole. Obviously, this sparked a flurry of suggestions and questions about who this person was. Well, the drama only intensified in the following days. In a now-deleted Instagram Story, Wilson claimed the star in question tried to threaten her with legal action. I wrote about a hole** in my book. Now, she said, some a**hole is trying to threaten me, she said. Rebel Wilson/Instagram He hired a crisis public relations manager and lawyers. He's trying to stop the press from talking about my book. But the book will come out and you will all know the truth. While this has made many fans even more eager to get his next memoir, it seems Wilson has had enough of the speculation and has named the actor. In another Instagram Story on Sunday, Wilson said Sacha Baron Cohen was the one she was talking about. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images I will not be intimidated or silenced by high-priced lawyers or public relations crisis managers. “The ‘asshole’ I talk about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen,” she wrote in her story. Baron Cohen has not posted about this issue or spoken about it on his own social media. Fans are now eagerly waiting to get their hands on Wilson's book. The rise of the rebels to hear what she has to say. UNILAD has contacted representatives of Sacha Baron Cohen for comment. Topics:Celebrity

