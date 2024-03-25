PGA Tours' media and entertainment ambitions move closer with new studios opening next year

When it opens next year, PGA Tour Studios will house 250 to 300 employees and include seven studios.PGA Tour

Luis Goicouria recalls discussions going back more than a decade that the PGA Tour would one day be not only a golf tour, but also a major media and entertainment enterprise. That vision will come to fruition this January when the monstrous PGA Tour Studios opens its doors in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

The ambition Goicouria describes has spread throughout the Global Home tour headquarters in recent years, which is just a short iron from Scottie Scheffler's 165,000-square-foot Studios building.

Goicouria, the tour's senior vice president of media, said it started in 2012, when the tour decided to bring all of its digital operations in-house. The tour later launched PGA Tour Live, which grew from two streams of tournament coverage on Thursday and Friday to a product featuring up to four streams each day through its partnership with ESPN+, with expanded coverage around marquee events .

In early 2022, the tour took control of the underground production of its television shows. And earlier in 2024, the tour launched its PGA Tour Fleet production trucks that CBS and NBC will share for events.

“It’s been a constant drip-drip so far,” Goicouria said recently as he guided media through the cavernous hall under construction. “But the proof is in the pudding. It's one thing to talk about it and another to do it, and we're doing it.

The culmination of these efforts is the Studios facility, which will accommodate between 250 and 300 employees and launch with seven studios (with capacity for up to 12). ESPN+ production teams for PGA Tour Live will be on site, and tour-specific studios for the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Champions will also be available. The main studio inside the room will be surrounded by LED video/graphics walls with a 30-foot ceiling.

PGA Tour Live production teams will be among those using the new venue.PGA Tour

This is a massive increase in amenities from PGA Tour Entertainment's current location in St. Augustine, Fla., which spans just 35,000 square feet and has just one studio.

The new location will feature 290 workstations, 29 offices, 13 meeting spaces and even an indoor/outdoor cafe that can accommodate more than 80 people.

“The thing here on the tour is we’re really building for the future,” said Andrew Wisniewski, the tour’s vice president of engineering. “I’m really trying to design a facility that’s going to accommodate unexpected and future technologies.”

The venue was conceptualized in 2017, but the pandemic caused delays in launching the ball, Goicouria said.

The bones of the place are still coming together. The equipment is expected to be moved this summer, and the tour plans to spend the fourth quarter of the year in test mode alongside some of its fall events before flipping the switch in January.

Foster + Partners, the same architect of the Global Home, designed the exterior of the venue, while HLW International is overseeing the interior work.

The cost of the facility is not known, but Goicouria stressed that the project was given the green light before the pandemic and was not dependent on new capital from the Strategic Sports Group or the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, in case of agreement with the PIF. .

“We built this building not only for what we need today, but also for what we will need in the next 20 or 25 years,” Goicouria said. “This is a very physical and tangible manifestation of the tour’s commitment to production, content and service to our fans.”

Because of its size and scope, its offerings can extend beyond golf to other sports or networks, or even news broadcasts, he said.

“If there's a weekend where NBC needs to have a broadcast here, it might be a February where they have both the Olympics and the Super Bowl, so they're in high demand from their Stamford facilities,” Goicouria said. “If they need to come here and do one of their shows here, we can change that.” We can do this.”

Other leagues have their own production facilities, including the NFL and MLB. NASCAR recently opened its own 58,000 square foot facility in North Carolina. Goicouria estimated that PGA Tour Studios would be the largest production facility of its kind between Miami and Atlanta.

“When we talked to each of the companies that we work with, it was a really good opportunity to have that kind of blank canvas and say, 'If you could do this from scratch, how would you do it ? '” Goicouria said. “It’s going to change the way we produce golf.”

Jon Freedman, PGA Tour vice president of television production, said that in addition to the fleet of production trucks, the facility will provide more support for the tour's network partners.

The tour media strategy also included the deployment this year of its PGA Tour Fleet production trucks which are used for CBS and NBC events.ESPN

“The TV broadcasts, the PGA Tour Live, the international feeds, everything will be available to them,” he said. “They have some of it now, but it’s really going to be expanded in the future.”

Recently adding to the tour's vision is the creation of Pro Shop Holdings, the company formed by Netflix “Full Swing” producer Chad Mumm, which will sit at the intersection of golf and culture.

The Ponte Vedra-based Pro Shop team will work out of the PGA Tour studios, as the tour is a minority partner in the business. Employees of digital content platform Skratch, acquired by Pro Shop, will also move into the studios once the room is completed.

“These conversations [about being a media and entertainment company] are exactly what we have,” said Scott Gutterman, the tour’s senior vice president of digital operations. “It's about us producing the best content for the world of golf right now and being able to create content and tell stories for our players. Our goal is to be a media and entertainment organization serving tournaments and players.