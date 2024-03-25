YG Ent. denies spending $30 million on BLACKPINK contracts

YG Entertainment has refuted reports that it spent $30 million on BLACKPINK's contract renewal.

According to a business report released by the company on March 22, YG Entertainment reported a sum of 41.2 billion KRW (approximately $30 million) for intangible assets last year.

By Korea JoongAng Daily,This is an accounting practice commonly used by music labels in South Korea when funds are needed for contract renewals. It is worth noting that last year, YG Entertainment secured K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's contract renewal for group activities, after a months-long negotiation process.

However, YG Entertainment has since denied that any funds were used for this purpose, in a statement to Korea JoongAng Daily. There have been various other contract renewals as well as new deals concluded on various intellectual properties, a YG Entertainment spokesperson said.

The label added that it could not disclose contract details, but noted that “the amount in question cannot be considered exclusive to BLACKPINK's contract extension.”

In the same report, Korea JoongAng Daily also noted that YG Entertainment said it was “planning” BLACKPINK group activities. However, no timetable was specified in his response.

In other BLACKPINK news, “Water” singer Tyla recently confirmed that she and Lisa are in talks to collaborate on new music together, recounting Reuters that they were “talking about doing a song together”.

Earlier this month, BLACKPINK officially joined Spotify's Billions Club with their 2020 hit single How You Like That. Lisa had previously made the list in September 2023 with her viral solo song Money.