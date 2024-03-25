Entertainment
Ariana Madix buys $1.6 million Los Angeles home with views of the Hollywood sign amid bitter real estate battle with ex Tom Sandoval
Ariana Madix continues to move forward with her life after ending her nearly decade-long relationship with Tom Sandoval last spring.
Amid their bitter real estate battle over their $2 million Los Angeles estate, which they purchased together in 2019, the Vanderpump Rules star has closed on a home in the Hollywood Hills.
“Ariana has fallen in love with this house and is excited to start a new chapter,” a source said. Page six.
She reportedly purchased a “newly renovated mid-century modern” property that was built in 1962 for $1.6 million.
According to the outlet, the main level of the TV personality's new studio features three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an open floor plan.
The living room and dining room are connected to the kitchen, equipped with stainless steel appliances and brass hardware.
Meanwhile, the second floor features a “generously sized master suite with a modern bathroom, sitting area, and picturesque views of Los Angeles, including the iconic Hollywood sign.”
Its new courtyard is an entertainer's dream, with enough space to accommodate up to 20 people.
It is also said to have a “lounge area and meditation terrace with panoramic views.”
Last month, Sandoval claimed Madix owed him $90,000, which he would need before agreeing to sell their house.
According to TMZ, he reportedly responded to his ex's lawsuit against him over their house by stating that no sale would take place until she repaid his alleged loan. According to legal documents.
According to legal documents obtained by the outlet, he claimed he had a lien on the house that was tied to money she owed him and that it had to be paid before a judge could force a sale.
Previously, Madix, 38, sued his co-star and now ex in early January over their $2 million Valley Village home, which they co-own.
In the context of this trial, he is said to have generally denied his allegations.
The couple have since split due to his infidelity, a scandal aptly dubbed Scandoval, but they still live together in the house as they have not resolved how to share the property.
A few months after their separation, she filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court for “division by sale,” according to documents obtained by DailyMail.com.
Essentially, she's suing him and wants a judge to order them to sell the house in order to split the proceeds.
She is fighting against “sharing in kind”, which would allow everyone to retain their share of ownership in the property.
Theoretically, this could result in one of them selling to a third party and leaving the other still owning and living in the house.
In January, Sandoval called her “petty” for refusing his seemingly fair offer on the property.
“Ariana makes it seem like wanting to keep the house is a psychopathic move, but that’s not the case,” the 40-year-old singer said on Nick Viall’s show. The Viall Files podcast.
He explained: “She said, 'Oh, he made me a crazy offer.' I made him an offer of $3.1 million. We bought our house for $2.05 [million]. I made him an offer to buy it back.
Sandoval went on to claim that Madix, who plays Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway, “hasn't paid a single bill for this house in eight months” and hasn't lived in their house for “two or three month”.
“She’s petty and she doesn’t want me to have the house,” he said. “It’s the little one [move]. “I'm breaking up with you and I don't want anyone to have [it].'
The TV personality added: It's [like] by turning over the Monopoly board. That's it. It's like, “I lose at Monopoly, so I'm going to flip the Monopoly board.” ” It is what it is.
