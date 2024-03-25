Livingston County students head to international business competition





Mr Alan Scott

LIVINGSTON COUNTY More than 25 students from Livingston County public school districts qualified to compete in the DECA Global Finals based on their performance in marketing, finance, hospitality and management. They qualified at the 76th Michigan State DECA Career Development Conference in Detroit. The state finals attracted approximately 4,000 DECA members who qualified based on their results at regional competitions earlier in the year. DECA is a global organization that prepares students for future careers. Members partner in small groups and participate in various competitions, from creating business plans to professional sales pitches. The state champions will participate in the DECA International Career Development Conference April 27-30 in California. Finalists include: Nolan Hudnut, Howell High School, Buying and Merchandising

Marco Sanchez, Howell High School, Buying and Merchandising

Jackson Vohwinkle, Howell High School, sports and entertainment marketing

Sean Mitchell, Howell High School, sports and entertainment marketing

Millie Hayosh, Brighton High School, principles of marketing

Joey deChavez, Brighton High School, Marketing Management and Team Decision Making

Kevin Heggie, Brighton High School, Marketing Management and Team Decision Making

Jaxon DeLabarre, Hartland High School, business services marketing

Jack Losert, Hartland High School, International Business Plan

Evan Ringle, Hartland High School, International Business Plan

Joey Rodriguez, Hartland High School, International Business Plan

Ally Brucato, Hartland High School, franchise business plan

Mackenzie Jordan, Hartland High School, franchise business plan

Jayna Kennel, Hartland High School, franchise business plan

Menka Stojcevski, Hartland High School, Franchise Business Plan

Morgan Wehner, Hartland High School, Franchise Business Plan

Abby Russell, Hartland High School, franchise business plan

Ashley Terrell, Hartland High School, franchise business plan

Paityn DeWolf, Hartland High School, Business Services Operations Research

Lilly Davidson, Hartland High School, business services operations research

Lenny Brucato, Hartland High School, researches purchasing and merchandising operations

Ben Clay, Hartland High School, researching purchasing and merchandising operations

Emily Jacobs, Hartland High School, researching purchasing and merchandising operations

Jaxon Fredette, Hartland High School, Hospitality and Tourism Operations Research

Evan Green, Hartland High School, researching hospitality and tourism operations

Andrew Cook, Hartland High School, school business

Hayden Millen, Hartland High School, school business

Calum McEwan, Hartland High School, professional sales Mr. Alan Scott is a freelance writer for the Livingston Daily. Contact the editorial staff at[email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livingstondaily.com/story/news/education/livingston-county/2024/03/25/livingston-county-students-headed-to-international-business-competition/73064851007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos