Another major landslide in California's Hollywood Hills

California continues to experience repeated bouts of heavy rain, likely associated with El Niño conditions that have persisted throughout the winter. On March 24, 2024, rainfall caused another landslide in the Hollywood Hills area on the outskirts of Los Angeles.

Fox11 posted a good aerial video of the site on Youtube:-

As a result of the landslide, four houses were marked red, i.e. declared unsafe for occupation. As the video indicates, these are not small properties.

The March 24, 2024 landslide in the Hollywood Hills region of California. Credit: Excerpt from a Fox11 News video

As shown in the image above, the landslide appears to be a rotational block in siltstone and sandstone bedrock. This released a large amount of weathered material from the face of the block, which struck the houses. For the moment, the main block does not appear to have had any impact on the properties.

Reports suggest that the homes are in the 9200 block of Flicker Way, which is also shown on Google Maps as Sierra Mar Place. Here is the site, I believe:-

Google Earth image of the March 24, 2024 landslide site in the Hollywood Hills region of California.

The location appears to be [34.0793, -118.3930]. This is indicated as a landslide area on the Map of Landslide Areas in California. Of course, the nightmare of the inhabitants is that in general landslides are not insured by national policeswhich could pose a very significant problem for the owners of these properties.

