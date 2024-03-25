Mister Terrific Actor Edi Gathegi Has a Physique to Make the Man of Steel Jealous in New BTS Photo





X-Men: First Class Star Edi Gathegi has already made headlines for his impressive physical transformation in DC Studios. SUPERMANand another photo of the Mister Terrific actor receives a plot attention on social media today. As you can see below, Gathegi looks like a legit superhero and should look pretty impressive alongside the other members of the Justice League who are expected to appear in SUPERMAN (among them are Hawkgirl and Green Lantern). “More than grateful, a master storyteller invited me to contribute to an iconic property and this artistic conversation,”Gathegi said when he was first cast in the role of Mister Terrific.“I am honored to join the DC family. Thank you, James Gunn, Peter Safran and Chantal Nong. From the top.” We don't know how much action this character will see in James Gunn's reboot or what future DCU projects he will appear in. There have, of course, already been rumors of a Mr. Terrific spin off. Mister Terrific, aka Michael Holt, was created by writer John Ostrander and artist Tom Mandrake and first appeared in Specter #54 in 1997. The hero has a genius intellect and is an Olympic-level athlete and talented martial artist. Holt possesses no superhuman abilities and instead relies on his intellect and exceptional physical prowess. He is proficient in various scientific disciplines and uses advanced technology, including his T-Spheres, floating robotic spheres that aid him in combat and other tasks. Beyond his crime-fighting activities, Mister Terrific is also known for his philanthropic and humanitarian efforts, using his wealth and resources to support causes he believes in. He has been a member of superhero teams such as the Justice Society of America and the Justice League, using his intelligence and impressive physical combat abilities to help combat global threats. Check out Gathegi's impressive physique in the Reddit post below. Photo of Edi Gathegi (Mr Terrific) of his trainer!

byu/Proof-Cresson-931 InDCUL leaks SUPERMANtells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that considers kindness old-fashioned. David Corenswet plays Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been cast as Lois Lane. Other recent additions to the cast include Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Gabriela de Fara as the engineer, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. , and Wendell Pierce as Perry White. SUPERMANCurrently scheduled to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.

