Golden Entertainment Announces Management Changes





LAS VEGAS, March 25, 2024–(BUSINESS FEED)–Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEN) (“Golden” or the “Company”) today announced that effective March 20, 2024, Blake Sartini II, Executive Vice President of Operations of Golden, became the company's chief operating officer. “Blake has worked at every level within our organization since he started at Golden nearly 17 years ago,” said Blake Sartini, President and CEO of Golden. “His unique knowledge of our company culture, commitment to operational excellence and strong leadership skills make him the ideal person to be entrusted with responsibility for all of our Nevada casinos, local properties, gaming operations and taverns and related corporate functions.” Blake Sartini II initially joined Golden in June 2007, working with Goldens' tavern operations and creating what is today the largest portfolio of branded taverns in Nevada with 69 locations. Currently, as Executive Vice President of Operations, in addition to overseeing Goldens Taverns, he is directly responsible for the company's five local casinos in Las Vegas and Pahrump. Steve Arcana, Golden's current Chief Operating Officer, has also become the company's Chief Development Officer effective March 20, 2024. In this newly created role, Mr. Arcana will be responsible for all new tavern development, finding new third-party food and beverage concepts for the Company's casino resorts and explore opportunities to unlock value in the Company's excess real estate in Las Vegas, Laughlin and Pahrump. Mr. Arcana originally joined Golden in 2003 and oversaw the company's operations as it grew from a privately held 900 slot machine company to a publicly traded gaming company with casinos in Las Vegas, Laughlin and Pahrump in addition to its important tavern. wallet. “Steve has been with Golden for over 20 years and has played an integral role in growing our business and guiding us through many challenges,” commented Mr. Sartini. “Steve has built a strong operational team and has been a consistent leader throughout his decades at Golden. His long history and extensive industry experience will continue to benefit the company in his new creative-focused role of value from the development of new taverns and unused assets in our casino portfolio. The story continues Mr. Sartini added: “These leadership changes will allow Golden to focus on maximizing the performance of our core businesses while exploring opportunities for future improvement by bringing potential new concepts to our existing portfolio. I am confident that the changes to Blake and Steve's roles with the Company will position us well to create additional value for our shareholders. » About Golden Golden Entertainment owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform, consisting of a portfolio of gaming and hospitality assets focused on branded casino and tavern operations. Golden Entertainment owns eight casinos and 69 gaming taverns in Nevada, operating more than 5,600 slot machines, 100 table games and more than 6,000 hotel rooms. For more information, visit www.goldenent.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240325047562/en/ Contacts Golden Entertainment, Inc.

Charles H. Protell

President and Chief Financial Officer

(702) 893-7777 Investor Relations

Richard Terre

JCIR

(212) 835-8500 or [email protected]

