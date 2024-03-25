No 'cracks' in strong US job growth





A “Now Hiring” sign at an Advance Auto Parts store in San Leandro, California, United States, Tuesday, August 15, 2023. David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open informs investors about everything they need to know, wherever they are. Like what you see? You can subscribehere. What you need to know today US stocks finish mixed

Wall Street closed on Friday on a mixed note ahead of a shortened four-day trading week due to the Good Friday public holiday. THE Blue-chip Dow Jones slipped 0.77%, but gained just under 2% for its best week since December, closing in on the 40,000 level.S&P500 slipped 0.14%, while theNasdaq Composite rose 0.16% for another record. Japanese private equity soars

Japan dominated the Asia-Pacific private equity market for the first time, with deal value soaring 183% in 2023, Bain & Company said in a report. Overall, the region's total deal value plunged last year to its lowest level since 2014, amid a slowdown in fundraising. Exits fell 26% year-on-year to $101 billion in 2023, 40% of which via IPOs. Automakers fear electric vehicles made in China

A small electric vehicle made in China is worrying global automakers because of its low cost. The China-built BYDSeagull, a small, all-electric sedan, costs just 69,800 yuan (or less than $10,000). That has sparked fears that BYD and other Chinese rivals could disrupt the global auto industry, driving down domestic vehicle prices. Biden signs spending bill

US President Joe Biden on Saturday signed a $1.2 trillion spending plan to fund the government through October, ending fears of a shutdown. As the midnight deadline approached, Senate leaders managed to pass the budget deal by a vote of 74 to 24. “This deal represents a compromise, meaning neither side got everything she wanted,” Biden said in a statement. [PRO] Where to invest 1 million dollars?

What should investors buy if they currently had a spare million dollars? Aaron Benson, portfolio manager at investment bank Baird, said he uses the 60/40 strategy as a good starting point for many of his clients. “We really believe in style diversification and feel it is prudent to stay diversified with value and growth stocks,” Benson said. The essential U.S. job growth continues to show remarkable resilience despite signs of layoffs are increasing. The pace of hiring has remained steady and robust, with President Joe Biden eager to tout the trend since his re-election bid hinges on strong employment. “Today, America once again has the strongest economy in the world. A record 15 million jobs have been created under my leadership,” he said in the statement.Economic Report of the Presidentreleased last week by the White House Council of Economic Advisers. “The unemployment rate has remained below 4 percent for the longest period in more than 50 years,” he noted. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell echoed the same optimism. during last week's political meetingsignaling that the market is in “good shape”. “We're all watching the job market very, very carefully, and I don't see those cracks today,” Powell said. “We're following every possible story of cracks, but overall the job market is really strong.” Still, wage hikes could pose a thorny issue for the Fed as it tries to combat inflation. “Powell did say that wages were growing faster than was consistent with price stability in the past,” said Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG.said in an article on X last week. “It is not yet clear whether these gains are a problem or not. The expectation and vision largely depends on productivity growth, which is the elixir that enables faster wage gains without inflation.” Any surprises on the horizon will likely put a damper on the Fed's rate cut plan.

