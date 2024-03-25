Emirates Wins World's Best In-Flight Entertainment Award at Airline Excellence Awards 2024





This week, Emirates was crowned the global winner of the Best In-Flight Entertainment award in the Airline Ratings 2024 Airline Excellence Awards, announced online. Emirates took home the top prize for in-flight entertainment from a long list of finalists from global airlines, thanks to its 6,500 high-quality channels and acclaimed content, the world's largest library of entertainment in the sky – which makes it a clear winner for the Best In-Flight Entertainment award. Customers flying Emirates flights can access a world-class entertainment library of 6,500 channels which includes: Over 2,000 Hollywood and internationally acclaimed films, including Academy Award-winning films in 2024.

Hundreds of full-length TV series and box sets, including the latest shows from major streaming platforms and media brands like HBO Max, Discovery+, BBC, Bloomberg Originals and Shahid.

Over 200 popular documentary films and TV series.

Over 150 Arabic films and TV shows, including a dedicated collection of Emirati films.

Over 300 Bollywood and South Asian movies and TV shows in 13 languages.

World cinema in over 50 languages ​​with over 600 international films from Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

More than 300 films with closed subtitles and 140 films with audio description, providing accessibility for the visually impaired.

Emirates headphones are provided to customers in all cabin classes, including premium Bowers & Wilkins E1 headphones in First Class, created by Britain's renowned sound experts exclusively for Emirates, using noise-canceling technology to block ambient cabin sounds and deliver the cleanest sound.

Emirates headphones specially designed for the comfort of children.

Emirates headphones are also hearing aid compatible when set to the T position.

A music library of over 3,500 albums and curated playlists.

5 live TV channels, including 3 news channels and two live sports channels.

More than 250 kids and family channels, including dozens of shows for preschoolers.

Content on happiness, well-being and personal development, including brands such as LinkedIn Learning and Mindvalley.

Podcasts and audiobooks, including Emirates World, dedicated to showcasing the Dubai destination and engaging with global thought leaders.

An in-flight aviation show capability that allows customers to track the progress of their flight on a moving map and view the world from 40,000 feet through external cameras.

Emirates Skywards members can enjoy free Wi-Fi connectivity on board. Emirates continually updates its on-board content every month, adding hundreds of movies, TV shows, podcasts and music channels to its extensive entertainment library each month and entering into exclusive partnerships with top entertainment providers. content. Customers can also curate their own ice cream experience before their flight, simply by browsing and pre-selecting movies or TV shows on the Emirates app, which can then be synced to the moment they board, maximizing the experience smooth travel. Emirates' in-flight entertainment journey began almost 30 years ago, when it was one of the first airlines to introduce seatback videos for economy class passengers. Emirates is also committed to setting industry standards and ensuring accessibility for people of determination and was the first airline in the world to introduce audio descriptive soundtracks and closed captioning on films on an in-flight entertainment system . Geoffrey Thomas, editor-in-chief of Airlineratings.com, commented on the award; Our editors were unanimous in praising Emirates' ice system as a cut above. This early investment in in-flight entertainment has paid off for Emirates and, just when you think it can't do better, it raises the bar once again. The AirineRatings.com Airline Excellence Awards are judged by an editorial team with many years of experience, based on robust criteria including product and safety rating, passenger reviews on AirlineRatings.com and Trip Advisor, as well as overall profitability.

