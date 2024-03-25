Entertainment
Centennial Yards prepares to break ground on new towers and entertainment district in downtown Atlanta
It's taken a long time, and it's happening now, said Brian McGowan, president and CEO of Centennial Yards, in an exclusive interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Eight acres on Centennial Olympic Park Drive from Mercedes-Benz Stadium will become an entertainment center with four new buildings and a plaza for fan events, the annual Peach Drop celebration and other gatherings. McGowan described it as the heart of Centennial Yards and hopes to break ground as early as June.
Entertainment districts outside the buildings and on the plaza are expected to open by the start of World Cup matches in 2026, when Atlanta will be thrust onto the international stage as the host city, and will be activated during the world event.
During eight World Cup matches, you can't be more visible than right outside the stadium, said AJ Robinson, president of downtown civic organization Central Atlanta Progress. The neighborhood's building interiors and most tenants likely won't be ready to open until early 2027.
Later this year, the developer plans to break ground on a 236-unit mid-rise apartment and begin renovating the former Norfolk Southern headquarters into a 166-room hotel, both with retail space on the ground floor, scheduled to open in 2026 or 2027.
By the end of the year, McGowan said eight buildings will be under construction in Gulch, a sight longtime Atlantans wonder if they will ever see.
Right now, many developers prefer to take a break or slow down, McGowan said. Not us. We were actually speeding up.
Downtown Atlanta
The Centennial Yards site is the foundation of Atlanta's economic past as a rail hub.
Rail lines still move freight into the city center, but outside of game days the property itself is often a dead zone. The Centennial Stations will be built above the railway tracks and will be a vital part of the city
Industrial use of the Gulch helped make Atlanta what it is today, said City Councilman Jason Dozier, whose district includes the area. And now we're going to experience this space in a way that is integral to the Atlanta of the future.
The project is expected to one day deliver 8 million square feet of new buildings, including thousands of apartments, office towers, retail and restaurants.
Centennial Yards is a partnership between California developer CIM Group and a group led by Atlanta Hawks owners Antony Ressler and NBA Hall of Famer Grant Hill. Ressler said the partners want more people to live downtown and create an environment where people also show up early to big events and stay late after them.
Anyone who wants to see a great metropolis in Atlanta should be equally excited about a great downtown, he said.
The plan first took shape in 2018 when the City Council approved nearly $1.9 billion in incentives, the largest incentives package in Atlanta history that spawned court battles and a public controversy.
The majority of these incentives will only accrue to developers once they have completed elements of the development. The development team can capture the value of property taxes generated by the project through a tax allocation district. It can do the same thing with some of the sales taxes generated by new businesses there.
McGowan said these incentives push his team to build as quickly as possible.
As long as the property doesn't generate property tax or sales tax, we're losing money, he said. This inspires us to move faster, even in a bad or uncertain economy.
As part of transforming the Gulch into a series of skyscrapers with a new street grid, McGowan said the neighborhood's entire infrastructure needs to be reworked. Century-old brick sewer lines had to be replaced, MARTA train tunnels had to be bypassed, and all necessary utilities were put in place.
If CIM bought property in Midtown, you would build a building and plug it into street outlets where there is water and electricity, McGowan said. There is no water, electricity or gas here (in the Gulch). We need to build the point of sale.
As part of the entertainment district, a corner segment of the CNN parking lot will be demolished and a tunnel will be erected above the active rail lines that pass through the property. Three new roads will be built as part of the construction.
The next frontier
Downtown, long a hub for government, tourism and major events, has struggled to compete with Buckhead's opulence and Midtown's construction boom.
The COVID-19 pandemic has hit downtown hard, disrupting business travel and tourism and sending many office workers home, which continues to impact foot traffic and downtown business -city.
But downtown is starting to generate some momentum between several flashy projects, housing efforts and upcoming big events like the World Cup.
The economic center of gravity continues to shift south, McGowan said. The next frontier is the city center.
Centennial Yards recently converted the Southern Railway freight yard and office building in 162 apartments which are mostly rented. An adjoining commercial area called Canyon also is home to Wild Leap Brewery and other upcoming restaurants, McGowan said.
Two cranes currently tower over Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where two 18-story towers will soon rise above the surrounding concrete. The buildings are Centennial Yards' first construction projects and include a 292-room hotel and a 304-unit apartment building. McGowan said a 520,000-square-foot office building is designed to simply wait for an anchor tenant before construction begins.
Other nearby developments are also looking to leave their mark on downtown. Under new ownership, Underground Atlanta is working on a master redevelopment plan and focusing on strengthening its retail offering, while a 10-block section of South Downtown was recently acquired by the founders of Atlanta Ventures, which plans to focus on business incubators and entrepreneurship spaces.
William Pate, President and CEO of Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureausaid Centennial Yards acts as an anchor that can generate momentum for all other downtown stakeholders.
This is such an important development that I think you're really going to see it boost other developments, he said.
The future of downtown
This story is part of an occasional AJC series examining the future of downtown Atlanta. Several high-profile developments are poised to bring billions of dollars to the city's heart as it continues to grapple with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and a tough real estate financing market. Downtown will also soon attract international attention when the World Cup comes to Atlanta in 2026, providing a deadline for the city and downtown stakeholders to make promised improvements.
