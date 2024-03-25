Entertainment
Two small towns in Iowa were in danger of losing their local newspaper. Then, the student journalists intervened
After more than a decade of devastating news for journalism, with local newspapers closing and mass layoffs across national newsrooms, a few small towns in Iowa stumbled upon a new solution: transfer ownership to a student newspaper.
Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun and the Solon Economist have begun discussions with the University of Iowas student newspaper, The Daily Iowan, in fall 2023. After redesigning the layout to match the Daily Iowan, the newspapers hit the newsstands in February under their new ownership.
This is a new wave in the journalism industry where student newspapers are acquiring ownership of a local newspaper in their county.
We were just in their garden. I grew up in eastern Iowa, so these communities are important to me, too, said Jason Brummond, publisher of the Daily Iowan. Our hope is to provide a strong news product and improve the newspaper. For local communities, their newspaper constitutes an important part of the community's capital.
At a time when local newspapers are shrinking in the face of declining advertising revenue, the new model could offer a new path forward for small-town papers.
In the United States, 1,766 counties are considered news deserts, counties with one or no local newspaper, according to a report from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. Nearly 2,900 local newspapers having closed across the country since 2005, at a time when digital media is on the rise.
College newspapers, supported by schools as a public service and not dependent solely on advertising revenue, could be an unexpected beacon of hope.
It's important for all communities, but especially communities like these, to have a strong local newspaper, Brummond said. We're excited about this opportunity to add more resources and ultimately improve the product.
And it's not just ownership deals that help support small, local newspapers. Universities also help fill out content articles. A Community News Center Study found that 2,000 student journalists published more than 10,000 stories in local media last year.
Although collaborations between students and local newspapers are common, outright appropriation is still rare, said Margaret Little Reilly, executive director of the Center for Community News.
As local newspapers are hit by the burden of financial hardship in the age of digital media, or mom-and-pop businesses have no one to pass the paper on to, student newsrooms offer a new possibility, Reilly said.
It's certainly increasingly a conversation that people interested in strong local news are having about how to create more sustainable models, Reilly said. And the benefits are undeniable.
Student reporters also bring things that previous generations of journalists don't always have, she added, citing their enthusiasm and technological skills.
The Oglethorpe Echo, a Georgia weekly, was one such newspaper. Its owners donated the nearly 150-year-old family newspaper to the University of Georgia's local journalism program when they decided to retire, Reilly said.
Brummond said Iowa is well-situated in terms of media presence. The state has about 240 newspapers, according to the Iowa News Association.
Iowa may be one of the few states without an information desert. But we consider this a unique situation, Brummond said.
As they begin creating the new model, students will have the opportunity to intern at local newspapers or write articles for class credit, Brummond said.
For small newspapers, even one additional editor can have a huge impact. Brummond said the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun currently has one full-time and one part-time reporter, while the Solon Economist has one full-time reporter.
The Daily Iowan has 120 student employees eager to contribute.
Students have already started collaborating with the weeklies, said Sabine Martin, editor-in-chief of the Daily Iowan. One of the Daily Iowans' reporters was recently able to help the weekly when it was in a difficult situation covering a bike race in the county.
To really fit into these communities and have some rhythm and meet people and develop those relationships, I think it will be great for the students, she said. And it's a learning experience that will hopefully teach students that rural journalism really matters.
