Meet The Star, a billion-dollar development in Los Angeles by Foster + Partners





From Griffith Observatory to Union Station to Chateau Marmont, the City of Angels is full of landmarks that have impressed locals and visitors for decades. But plans to build a new modern landmark in the heart of Hollywood could leave all of the city's historic attractions overshadowed by more than just shadows. International architecture firm Foster + Partners recently revealed striking new images of a planned spiral tower that bursts at its curved seams with vibrant plumes of foliage. The proposed billion-dollar office tower, aptly dubbed The Star, would span two acres at 6061 Sunset Boulevard, just north of Sunset Gower Studios, with 525,000 square feet of space for “best content creators of Hollywood”, the Company Reports. The 22-story tower could open by 2029 with modern interiors. Rendering of The Star from a nearby street. Foster + Partners Cylindrical buildings are not unknown in Los Angeles. THE Capital Archives Buildingcompleted in 1956, is an enduring icon of the Hollywood landscape, and across town along the 405 freeway is the Hotel in Angeleno, originally built in 1970 as a Holiday Inn. Foster + Partners, however, has put a new spin on the curvaceous concept with The Star, which will offer 360-degree views of the city. New renderings show a circular facade bursting with flowers and blooming trees, as well as curved balconies. The developers are also in talks to develop a production space, art gallery, screening room, rooftop restaurant and community gathering spaces on the ground floor. Its current design replaces a 2019 concept by MAD Architects, which featured a funicular that enveloped its exterior. Nigel Dancey, studio director at Foster + Partners, is now leading the design team on the whimsical, biophilic structure that takes into account natural light and ventilation as conduits for working smarter. “It’s a true reflection of the workplace of the future,” says Norman Foster, the company’s founder and CEO, who believes it will “also enliven the city’s incredible creative scene.” Maggie Miracle, CEO and president of The Star LLC, also talks about its potential, saying its collaborative spaces and refined settings “enable contemplation and innovation.” One of The Star's planned outdoor work areas, with a view of the Hollywood sign. Foster + Partners The Star's interior and exterior design will allow designers to take advantage of Southern California's sunny climate, with unparalleled views of the downtown skyline, the Hollywood Sign and the Pacific Ocean. But with the “vertical creative campus” rising to the sky, it will certainly stand out from the low-rise buildings nearby. Like many cities across the country, Los Angeles' commercial real estate market is struggling, with more than a quarter of the city's office space currently vacant, according to Savills. Even with these headwinds, if city officials give the green light, construction on The Star is expected to begin in early 2026 and be completed by 2029. In the meantime, keep your eyes peeled for the opening of several high-end brand developments such as Rosewood, Bulgari. , and Aman over the next three years. Authors Demetrius Simms Demetrius Simms is a digital editor at Robb Report. After starting their career in public relations, they transitioned to freelance writing in 2020. Their work has now appeared in the lifestyle and culture… Learn more

