Holi 2024: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh, Pulkit Samrat, Akshay Kumar and others share adorable glimpses from their celebrations | Bollywood News

As Holi is celebrated across the country today, many Bollywood celebrities are also creating sweet memories of this festival of colors. This year, many newlyweds like Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are celebrating their first Holi, and on this occasion, they shared adorable photos. Even Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani shared a loved-up photo of them celebrating Holi.

See the photos here:

While Himansh Kohli shared a video celebrating Holi on the streets of Vrindavan, Akshay Kumar shared a hilarious reel with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Tiger Shroff on the occasion of Holi. Akshay and Tiger also shared a fun Holi video with Disha Patani.

Alia Bhatt, Sonali Bendre and Disha Patani shared Instagram stories on the occasion of Holi. While Sonali treated her fans to some throwback pictures, Alia posted a picture of a rainbow and Disha gave a glimpse of her Holi celebrations.

Sonali Bendre shares throwback photos on Holi (Photo: Sonali Bendre / Instagram Story)



Alia Bhatt wishes Holi with a photo of a rainbow (Photo: Alia Bhatt / Instagram Story)

Even TV personalities have given a glimpse into their Holi celebrations. While Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee shared a cute family photo, Devoleena Bhattacharjee posted beautiful photos with her husband.

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande also made a stylish appearance as they celebrated Holi. The couple organized a grand Holi party called AnViki Rasleela.

Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi were also seen enjoying the festival of colors to the fullest.

Raveena Tandon and her daughter Raasha Thadani distributed sweets to the paparazzi on the occasion of Holi.

Madgaon Express director Kunal Kemmu was also spotted celebrating Holi with his wife Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaya.

The Bachchans also organized a grand Holi celebration. While Navya Naveli shared some glimpses from the Holika Dahan celebration last night, Shweta Bachchan treated fans to a cute picture of herself with Navya.

Mrunal Thakur celebrated Holi with his The Family Star co-star Vijay Devarakonda. The two launched their new song from the film on this festive occasion.

Actress Surbhi Chandna, who got married in February this year, also celebrated her first Holi with husband Karan Sharma. The couple shared adorable glimpses of the same.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover also had an adorable time with their daughter Devi with a fun-filled celebration.

Ananya Panday also posted an Instagram story sharing a throwback photo with Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan talking about how much she missed her festival favorites.

Ananya Panday Holi returns with Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan (Photo: Ananya Panday / Instagram)

Preity Zinta also shared photos from the Holi celebration with her husband Gene Goodenough. Soha Ali Khan also gave a glimpse of her Holi celebrations with family and friends.

Actress Shehnaaz Gill shared photos from celebrating Holi with her mother.

Navya Nanda also gave more glimpses of Holi celebrations in the Bachchan house. She even shared pictures of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan playing Holi.

Randeep Hooda also celebrated his first Holi with his wife Lin Laishram. He shared a cute photo with her.

We wish you all a very happy Holi!