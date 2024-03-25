Andrew Scott wins Best Actor at the Critics Circle Theater Awards | Scene





Andrew Scott was named Best Actor at the Critics Circle Theater Awards for playing all the roles in Chekhov's Uncle Vanya, adapted by Simon Stephens. In February, the star won Best Actor at the Critics Circle Film Awards for his performance in Andrew Haigh's All of Us Strangers. This is the first time that both awards have been won by the same actor in the same year. The Fleabag star played all eight roles in the one-man show Vanya, staged at the Duke of Yorks theater in London, directed by Sam Yates, and released in cinemas last month. Scott previously won Best Actor for Present Laughter at the 2019 awards and Best Shakespearean Performance for Hamlet in 2017. This year's Best Shakespearean Performance award went to David Tennant for Macbeth at the Donmar Warehouse. Sophie Okonedo won Best Actress for @sohoplaces Medea and Rupert Goold won Best Director for Dear England, Gareth Southgate's drama running at the National Theater, transferring to the West End and being adapted for a BBC television series. Nicholas Hytner's immersive Bridge theater production of Guys & Dolls, which has been running for just over a year and is booked through the end of summer, was named best musical. The Most Promising Playwright award was shared by Marcelo dos Santos for Backstairs Billy in the West End and Matilda Feyiay Ibini for Sleepova at the Bush Theatre. Most Promising Newcomer also had co-winners: Jack Wolfe for the musical Next to Normal and Louis McCartney for Stranger Things: The First Shadow. McCartney had never set foot in a West End theater, let alone on stage, before taking on the role. Stranger Things: The First Shadow also received the Best Designer award, awarded to Miriam Buether and 59 Productions. In 2023, the Critics Circle announced that it would incorporate the Empty Space Peter Brook Award for Innovative Location, awarded independently from 1989 to 2017, as one of its categories in honor of the director who died in 2022. The recipient of this year is the Orange Tree. in Richmond. Jack Thornes' The Motive and the Cue, the National Theatres' backstage drama about John Gielgud and Richard Burton rehearsing Hamlet in 1964, won the Michael Billington Award for best new play. This award was renamed in honor of the Guardians' former chief theater critic when he stepped down from his role at the end of 2019.

