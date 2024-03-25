Rebel Wilson claims Sacha Baron Cohen threatened her over her memoir

Rebel Wilson revealed that she Grimsby her co-star Sacha Baron Cohen is the previously anonymous Hollywood “asshole” who allegedly tried to stop her from writing about him in her upcoming memoir, The rise of the rebels.

A spokesperson for Baron Cohen said The Hollywood Reporter Monday, “While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these blatantly false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporary documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from people present before, during, and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby.”

In an Instagram post last week, Wilson revealed that she plans to dedicate an entire chapter of her book to “a huge asshole” who she once worked with in Hollywood, even though she hasn't revealed the name of the person, the project they worked on. together or provide additional details.

“When I first came to Hollywood, people were like, 'I have an anti-asshole policy,' [it] That means, yeah, I don't work with assholes. I was like, “Oh yeah. I mean, it seems reasonable or logical,” Wilson said in a Instagram video posted on March 15. “But then I really understood [what they, the older people in the industry, meant] because I worked with a huge asshole and yes, now I definitely have a no assholes policy.

Wilson added: “The chapter about said asshole is chapter 23. This guy was a huge asshole.”

Wilson's book, The rise of the rebelsis set to launch worldwide in hardcover, e-book, and audio on April 2. The book, published by Simon & Schuster, will trace Wilson's “unconventional journey” to success in Hollywood after growing up in Australia.

Over the weekend, Wilson sent out an update on her social media, claiming that the star in question had hired a “crisis PR manager and lawyers” to “threaten” her in order to prevent her from write about him.

“I talked about an asshole in my book. Now this asshole is trying to threaten me,” Wilson said in an immediate message. Deleted Instagram Story reported by Us every week. “He hired a crisis public relations manager and lawyers. He's trying to stop the press from talking about my book. But the book will come out and you will all know the truth.

In another Instagram Story on Sunday, Wilson claimed that Baron Cohen was the actor in question, writing, “I will not be intimidated or silenced by high-priced lawyers or PR crisis managers.” The “asshole” I talk about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen.

Wilson and Baron Cohen worked together on the 2016 comedy Grimsby. In the film, Wilson plays the girlfriend of Baron Cohen's character Nobby, an English football hooligan who becomes an elite spy. The film also starred Mark Strong, Penélope Cruz and Baron Cohen's real-life wife, Isla Fisher.

Wilson has previously hinted at friction and disagreement over his role in Grimsby. In 2014, Australia THE Mail-Mail the newspaper reported on comments Wilson made on the radio show Kyle and Jackie O about his time working on Louis Leterrier's film. “Sacha is so outrageous,” Wilson said. “Every day he says, 'Rebel, can you be naked in this scene?' And I'm like, 'No!' Sacha and I have the same agent in America and I'm like, 'Sacha, I'm going to call our agent Sharon and tell her how much you're harassing me.'

Wilson adds: “Every day he says, 'Go naked, it'll be fun.' Remember in Borat when I did that nude scene? It was hilarious.' On the last day, I thought I had obviously won the argument, and he found a double to do the scene naked.

She continued: “Then in the last scene… he said to me, 'Rebel, can you just stick your finger in my butt?' And I said, 'What do you mean, Sacha? It's not in the script.' And he said to me, 'Look, I'm just going to pull my pants down, you just stick your finger up my ass , it will be a really funny moment.'”

THE Mail-Mail reports that Wilson reached a compromise with Baron Cohen on this particular point. Grimsby scene, with his character punching Baron Cohen's character's butt.

This story originally published March 24 at 11:47 p.m.