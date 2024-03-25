Entertainment
Review: “Find Your Home: A Mindful Approach to Shaping Your Space and Your Life” by Emily Grosvenor
How would your life change if your concept of home was not a sanctuary, a place to escape from the outside world, but a place to embody your deepest values and remind you of who you aspire to be in the world? That's the question asked by Emily Grosvenor, feng shui consultant and editor of Oregon Home magazine, in her latest book, “Find Yourself at Home: A Conscious Approach to Shaping Your Space and Your Life.”
In five unique sections each ending with an invitation for deeper reflection, Find Yourself, Grosvenor invites readers to explore how the places they have lived have shaped them in the past as well as how their current home subtly influences who they are in the world right now.
In studying the physical aspects of what constitutes a beautiful home, Grosvenor turned to the work of environmental psychologists who emphasize the importance of strong structural foundations in providing a sense of stability, views of the natural world, use natural materials and adequate natural light to regulate sleep/wake cycles.
A house can have all of these structural elements in spades, but the elements and your relationship with them can be holding you back, Grosvenor warns. If your home or life seems stagnant but you don't know where to start making changes, Grosvenor offers simple suggestions on how to get through it. Because the Chinese art of feng shui considers 27 a powerful number for changing stagnant energy patterns, one exercise suggests moving 27 objects around your home, working with what's already there to change your perspective.
Other exercises invite you to think methodically about your relationship with the objects in your home. Do they keep you stuck in the past or the current status quo, or do the objects in your home create a sense of vibrant energy and possibility?
Inherited items can be particularly tricky. The presence of certain inherited objects contributes to the longer story of who we are and where we come from. But if inherited items are kept solely because they had meaning to the parent or family member who passed them on and have no personal significance, your home may start to feel more like a museum.
Grosvenor identifies another type of objects we collect which she calls hopeful objects, things that represent something we aspire to or want to change. Think about the clothes that no longer fit you, the half-finished projects, the books you've never read. While cultivating hope is a good thing, if we're not willing to take the steps that would make that hope a reality, Grosvenor suggests it might be liberating to let go of those elements and move on.
For those who work from home, or simply use spaces in the home to work on projects, Grosvenor encourages evaluating your workspace to see if it allows for deep work, long periods of uninterrupted creative work (idea borrowed from the popular book “Deep Work”). by Cal Newport). Is there adequate lighting to create the type of energy needed for the work being done? If your workspace includes a desk, is it in a feng shui command position (facing the room, view of the door, wall behind you)? A desk facing the wall can create the feeling of being proverbially against a wall or banging your head against a wall at work.
Curious for more ideas for bringing meaning and purpose to your life by making spatial changes and interior design choices in your home? Visit your local library to get “Find Yourself at Home” in print, eBook or eAudiobook.
Lisa Gresham is collection services manager for the Whatcom County Library System, wcls.org.
