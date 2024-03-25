Bollywood Roundup: Kiara Advani, Kunal Kemmu, Kangana Ranaut and more…

– Advertisement –

Kiara celebrates Holi with her friend Sidharth; Preity wishes joy and happiness

Mumbai– Actress Kiara Advani on Monday gave a glimpse of her Holi celebrations with pal Sidharth Malhotra.

Kiara took to Instagram and shared a photo of her and her husband after playing with colors.

The actress captioned the image: Holi with my friend.

Actress Preity Zinta shared photos from the celebrations with her husband Gene Goodenough and friends.

The actress wished her fans and followers by captioning the pictures: Happy Holi to all of you celebrating. May this festival of colors bring joy, happiness and peace to you and your family.

Kunal Kemmu says 'Happy Holi' with BTS photos from the sets of 'Madgaon Express'

Mumbai– Actor Kunal Kemmu, who made his directorial debut with the recently released film 'Madgaon Express', shared BTS photos from the sets of his film.

On Monday, the actor-director took to his Instagram and shared a series of photos from the set of the film.

In the photos, we can see Kunal briefing his actors and thinking before editing the scenes.

The actor wrote in the caption: “From the first day of filming to the day I said the last packet on the sets of 'Madgoan Express'. Every day has been so special in so many ways. And I couldn't have done it without my amazing team of actors and technicians.

Kunal added, “To the many colors of friendship that the film showcases and the many colors of my own personality that I have been able to explore through this film, I wish you all a very happy Holi and thank you much for all the love you have. shown in our film. May this festival of colors bring you all your happiness and good luck #happyholi.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Madgaon Express is currently playing in theaters.

Kangana Ranaut in Mandi says politics is a way for her to work for society

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is currently prepping for her upcoming political film Emergency, has entered politics.

The actress, who will be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket from Himachal Pradesh, shared the reason behind her joining politics.

The actress said that the people of India have given her a lot as an artist and she feels obliged to give back to society, and politics is the best way to do the same.

The actress spoke to the media at an event on Monday. She told the media that for her, politics is not a way to gain fame or money, but to serve the country.

She said: God has been good and blessed me greatly. For me, politics is not a way to make yourself known or make money, it is a way to serve the people. As public figures and actors, we are reaching a point where the public also expects something from us in terms of giving back to society.

Whatever I have is because of the people and BJP is a people's party. I will make sure to leave no stone unturned and give back to people much more than what they gave to me. I had used the word 'nepotism' and I would like to say that BJP is a political party with a fair vision and functioning.”

The actress also said that she did not join the party as a Bollywood star but as a party activist.

Today I have not joined this party as a Bollywood star, I have joined the party as a worker and I will work in the interest of the party and society. Many people have gathered here today and given me this opportunity by guiding me on this path,” she added.

Kangana's father Amardeep Ranaut echoed her statement and said that the actress joined the party in order to work for the company. He said the family had no animosity towards any other political party.

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced Kangana as its candidate from Mandi seat and Rajeev Bhardwaj from Kangra seat in Himachal Pradesh.

Divyenndu explains why male friendships are a treat to watch

Mumbai– Actor Divyenndu, who is currently receiving a lot of positive response to his recently released theatrical film 'Madgaon Express', has decoded the reason why male friendships are a rewarding experience to watch on screens.

The actor recently spoke to IANS and explained that it is the simple nature of male friendship that makes it a fun experience to watch on screens.

Divyenndu told IANS: “Friendship between boys, by its very nature, is simple. The guys are very instinctive. I wanted to do that, so my friends, I did it too. Doston ka kuch aur karne ka mann hai toh maine wo kar liya (If I want to do something, then my friends would do it and vice versa).

The actor further mentioned, “Bhai ne bola karne ka toh karne ka (brother ordered, we have to do it). And the natural comedy that comes from it is rewarding to watch on screen.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Madgaon Express is currently playing in theaters. (IANS)