Reviews | Culture of death: when 1,000 people in Hollywood proclaim their support for the Gaza massacre

Last week, Variety reported that more than 1,000 Jewish Hollywood creators, executives and professionals signed an open letter denouncing Jonathan Glazer's hot spot speech at the Oscars. Anger letter is a tight script for a real-life drama of Israel's defense as it continues to methodically kill civilians no less valuable than the signatories' loved ones.

A few ethical words Glazer said while accepting his award sparked outrage. He spoke of wanting to refute Jewishness and the Holocaust hijacked by an occupation, which has led to conflict for so many innocents, and he then asked a vital question: whether the victims of October 7 in Israel or the attack underway in Gaza, all victims of this dehumanization, how can we resist?

These words were too much for the signatories of the letters, who included many of Hollywood's powerful producers, directors and agents. To begin, they accused Glazer (who is Jewish) of drawing a moral equivalence between a Nazi regime that sought to exterminate a human race and an Israeli nation that seeks to avoid its own extermination.

Ironically, this accusation embodied what Glazer faced at the Oscars when he said that what was crucial about the present was not to say, “Look what they did back then ”, but rather “Look what we are doing now”.

But the letter refused to consider what Israel is currently doing, as it bombs, kills, maims and starves Palestinian civilians in Gaza, where there are currently Palestinian civilians. 32,000 known as dead and 74,000 hurt. The moral vision of the letter only looked at what the Third Reich had done. Its signatories endorsed the usual Zionist polemics that fit neatly into Glazer's description of Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by occupation.

The crimes against humanity committed by Nazi Germany against the Jews can in no way exonerate the crimes against humanity committed today by Israel.

The letter even denied the actual existence of an occupation, objecting to the use of words like occupation to describe an indigenous Jewish people defending a homeland thousands of years old. Somehow, the Old Testament was presumed to be sufficient justification for the continued slaughter of Palestinians in Gaza, most of whose ancestors lived in what is now Israel. The vast majority of Gaza's 2.2 million people have been driven from their bombed homes, with many now facing starvation due to the food blockade.

Israel's extreme restrictions on food and other vital goods are causing deaths from starvation and disease, as well as enormous suffering. In early March, a panel of UN experts issued a statement which stated: Israel has intentionally starved the Palestinian people in Gaza since October 8. It now targets civilians seeking humanitarian aid and humanitarian convoys. (So ​​much for the anti-Glazer letters claiming that Israel does not target civilians.)

Last weekend, at the Egyptian border at the Rafah crossing point, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said: “Here, from this crossing point, we see the sorrow and the cruelty of all that. A long line of relief trucks blocked on one side of the gates, the long shadow of famine on the other. It's beyond tragic. It is a moral scandal.

But there is not a trace of such moral outrage in the letter signed by more than 1,000 Hollywood creators, executives and professionals. Instead, all the anger is directed at Glazer for pointing out that moral choices about life and death are not simply relegated to the past. The crimes against humanity committed by Nazi Germany against the Jews can in no way exonerate the crimes against humanity committed today by Israel.

What Glazer said in barely a minute, he retains a profound moral power that no distortions can hide. There is continuity between the creation of the Area of ​​Interest eight decades ago and the realities of today, as the United States supports Israel's genocidal actions:

Our film shows where dehumanization leads, in its worst conditions. It has shaped our entire past and present. Right now, we are here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust hijacked by occupation, which led to conflict for so many innocents. Whether it is the victims of October 7 in Israel or the ongoing attack on Gaza, all the victims of this dehumanization, how can we resist?

Much of the films focus on the lives of a man and woman preoccupied with their careers, status, and material well-being. Such concerns are not uncommon in the film industry, where silence or support for the war in Gaza is common among professionals, unlike Jonathan Glazer and others, Jewish and not, who have spoken out. for his defense Or for a ceasefire.

What he was saying is so simple: that Jewishness, Jewish identity, Jewish history, the history of the Holocaust, the history of Jewish suffering should not be used in the campaign as an excuse for project of dehumanizing or massacring other people, playwright and screenwriter Tony Kushner said in an interview given to an Israeli newspaper a few days ago. He called Glazer's statement from the Oscar stage unimpeachable and irrefutable.

Yet even without signing the open letter denouncing Glazer's remarks, some in the entertainment industry felt compelled to state their support for a country now engaged in a genocidal war. Notably, a spokesperson for film financier Glazer, Len Blavatnik, responded to the controversy by narrativeVariety that his long-standing support for Israel is unwavering.

How many more Palestinian civilians will Israel murder before this support for Israel begins to wane?