Merlin Entertainment, owner of Legoland and Madame Tussauds, is planning a “price hike” for tickets to charge visitors more during peak summer weekends than on rainy off-season weekdays.

Visitors to global attractions such as Legoland, Thorpe Park and Madame Tussauds could expect to pay more during peak seasons and less during quieter months, under a pricing model used by industries such as airlines and hotels.

Merlin Entertainments, which is one of the world's largest theme park and amusement operators, has introduced “dynamic” pricing since last year.

The group's chief executive, Scott O'Neil, said the move means its attractions can adjust prices depending on the time of year and control visitor numbers.

“We got it in 2023 and we got the highest customer satisfaction scores in the company's history, and seven million more customers,” Mr. O'Neil said.

“So we’re definitely getting the signal that our processes are moving in the right direction.”

Visitors enter Legoland in Windsor, Berkshire, UK

He said “dynamic” pricing helps “protect the customer experience” during the busiest times of the year by managing queues, where waiting times can exceed an hour for major attractions .

The ability to purchase discounted tickets during off-peak hours, which might be a rainy weekend in March, makes the experiences “available and accessible to everyone,” O'Neil said.

He compared it to “happy hours” used in bars, as well as hotels and airlines that typically raise travel prices during peak times but offer cheaper prices in the off-season.

“This is not a new concept, but we are focused on two things that matter most: customer experience and ensuring we are accessible and values-based for families,” he said. declared.

Merlin revealed its sales hit a record high last year as more visitors flocked to city center attractions.

Wax figures of the royal family on display at Madame Tussauds in London, ahead of the coronation of King Charles III on May 6, 2023

Divers clean SEA LIFE Birmingham in ocean tunnel

Total revenues jumped 8% to 2.1 billion in 2023, compared to the previous year, and the site welcomed 62 million total visitors across the world.

About a quarter of all tourists in London visited one of its attractions last year, and 40% of those visited more than one, according to the company.

However, Merlin revealed it made a pre-tax loss of 214 million euros last year, compared to a profit of 106 million the year before, which the company said was due to one-off costs, notably the refinancing of some of its debts.

The group announced Monday that it has agreed to purchase the Orlando Wheel at Icon Park, the tallest wheel on the US East Coast, which will strengthen its presence in a leading global tourism hub.

Mr O'Neil also said he expected a boost from the opening of a new roller coaster in May at Thorpe Park, named Hyperia, which will be its tallest and fastest ride.

He also said consumer demand was “off the charts” for the recently launched Nemesis Reborn ride at Alton Towers Resort.

Mr O'Neil added: “Coming out of Covid we have learned that we need each other, we need experiences and we value memories over things.”

Consumers are “moving toward quality experiences,” he said, with branded attractions like Legoland and Pepper Pig theme parks remaining popular.