Row of million-dollar Hollywood Hills mansions marked red as landslide damages properties following torrential rain

A row of million-dollar mansions in California were marked red this weekend after a landslide damaged the luxury properties.

The homes, located in the 9200 block of Flicker Way in Hollywood Hills, were affected by large ground movements in the area Sunday, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Three homes were tagged by Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety officials due to the threat of a landslide that occurred behind the homes.

The collapsed hillside, full of debris and mud, has shifted and spread to luxury properties, making them unsafe to live in, authorities say.

No rescues were needed and no injuries were reported as the latest landslide appeared due to extremely wet weather in the area.

Three homes in Hollywood Hills, California, were damaged by a landslide (pictured) on Sunday after torrential rain caused significant ground movement.

The exterior of 9291 Flicker Way, one of the homes affected by the landslide. The mansion sold for $3.5 million and is built along the hillside where the landslide took place.

It's unclear who lives in these homes, but one, located at 9291 Flicker Way, sold for $3.5 million according to a listing on Zillow.

Another property affected by the landslide, located at 9283 Flicker Way, sold for more than $3.6 million, according to Redfin.

The third house has not been identified. DailyMail.com has contacted the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety.

A “red-tagged” structure means the home has been severely damaged to the point that it is too dangerous to live in – resulting in a red on the property.

Aerial images captured by FOX 11 Los Angelesshowed the homes against a steep dirt hill that has since seeped into the properties.

As the ground gave way, clods of earth piled up alongside the luxury homes and blocked the view from the windows.

Just before 3 a.m. on March 13, another landslide engulfed a home in Sherman Oaks, a neighborhood of luxury homes about 12 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles, after a swimming pool exterior has been drained to reduce its weight on the hill.

The destroyed house, which appeared to be in the process of being renovated, was crushed, with most of its roof lying on the ground and reduced to a jumble of frames.

The landslide also moved the pool and deck away from a second home and left the pool at a third home on the edge of a huge crack.

Initial searches revealed no victims, but several people were evacuated from the area, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement.

Another property affected by the landslide, located at 9283 Flicker Way (pictured), was sold for more than $3.6 million, according to Redfin.

Just before 3 a.m. on March 13, another landslide engulfed a home in Sherman Oaks, after an outdoor pool was drained and reduced its weight down the hillside.

Firefighters were called to the 3700 block of North Ventura Canyon Avenue shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday for reports of downed power lines and a fallen tree.

When crews arrived, they found that a large portion of the hillside had shifted downward, severely damaging a mansion under construction.

Helicopter footage of the area revealed the extent of the damage to the mansion. LAFD Captain Adam Van Gerpen said CBS News the sliding caused “the whole to collapse on itself.”

The property suffered severe damage, particularly to the swimming pool located in the backyard, which suffered cracks in the ground. The pool house was also hit by debris.

Inspectors red-tagged the property, meaning it was so badly damaged that the structure is too dangerous to inhabit.

On February 9, three multi-million dollar homes in Southern California collapsed on the edge of a cliff following a landslide over the weekend.

The collapse occurred in Dana Point, Orange County, and sent mud and debris sliding into the 150-foot sinkhole below.

No evacuations were ordered and engineering teams assessed the structural integrity of the homes – the only three located on the cliffside.

Residents of affected properties have been advised to remain vigilant and prepare for the imminent possibility of a move.

The three affected homes have been left to the mercy of Mother Nature, although the rains that recently flooded the area appear to be behind them. They are priced at approximately $12.8 million, $13 million and $15.9 million and are likely to fall into the Pacific.

The remains of the large section of fallen earth could be seen at the base of the cliff.

A portal to the Dana Point Caves lay intact a few hundred yards to the left of the collapse, next to the stretch of beach Killebrew had referred to.

The trio of houses above, a status symbol in the wealthy region, sits in its precarious location next to the Ocean Institute – another popular tourist attraction.

No one was there when the debris fell, after heavy rains saturated the area and caused countless landslides and mudslides.

The landslide saw a huge section of the cliff fall at the foot of the complex's most expensive home, a $15.9 million four-bedroom behemoth registered to a local radiologist, 82-year-old Lewis Bruggeman , according to records.

He appears to operate out of his home and has over 56 years of medical experience.

The same day, 13 miles south of the Pacific Coast, part of a dead-end road on Avenida Columbo fell about five feet following a mudslide that sent mud and debris at least 150 feet below.

The area had previously been affected by unstable ground, with one house located on the site of an active landslide that had continuous movement for several decades, said Dave Rebensdorf, the city's public works director.

Residents of both regions have been advised to remain vigilant as they continue to deal with the aftermath of these natural disasters.