Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate's disgusting post on Kangana sparks row, Bollywood actor hits back





The post showed a picture of scantily clad Kangana Ranaut, with an offensive and derogatory caption. In a post on As the post sparked a massive outcry on social media, Shrinate issued a clarification, saying the post had been removed. She wrote on X: “Someone who had access to my meta accounts (FB and Insta) posted an absolutely disgusting and reprehensible message, which has been deleted. Anyone who knows me knows I would never say that to a woman. However, a parody account I just discovered misusing my name is going viral on Twitter (@Supriyaparody), which started the whole mischief, and is being reported. Shrinate's post on Instagram, which has now been deleted, asked: “Kya bhav chal raha hai Mandi me koi batayega?” (Can anyone tell me what is the fare system in Mandi?)', with Ranaut's image. The post drew a sharp reaction from the BJP and Ranaut. The Bollywood actor shared his response on X, saying “every woman deserves her dignity.” Dear Supriya ji, Over the last 20 years of my career as an artist, I have played all kinds of women. From a naive girl in Queen to a seductive spy in Dhaakad, from a goddess in Manikarnika to a demon in Chandramukhi, from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii,” said Ranaut. “We must free our girls from the chains of prejudice, we must overcome curiosity about certain parts of their bodies and, above all, we must refrain from using sex workers who challenge lives or difficult circumstances like some kind of abuse or insult… every woman deserves her dignity…,” she added. Meanwhile, BJP leader Amit Malviya urged Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to sack Shrinate. “Congress Supriya Shrinate makes obnoxious comment on Kangana Ranaut in Insta post. It's so disgusting that one can't help but wonder: How does Congress collect so much filth in one place? If Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has any say in the party, he must sack her immediately or else resign,” Malviya said. Responding to the post, which has now been deleted, journalist Mrinal Pande wrote: “Yes, I am a housewife. By reading Hindi newspapers, I keep myself informed daily about the wholesale and retail rates of the products available in the market. You might be interested in other types of markets, not me! His response came after his social media post targeting Ranaut was heavily criticized by X users. Internet users, at the same time, refused to accept the clarifications provided by Shrinate. The objectionable message targeting Kangana Ranaut has already caused damage, there is no point in bringing such clarification now, many social media users believe. According to some, political leaders who troll a prominent personality have a habit of resorting to such justifications and clarifications after finding themselves in an embarrassing situation due to inappropriate practices on social media. Amid the raging outrage, Shrinate deleted the post from his official Instagram account and tried to wash his hands of the incident by claiming that his Meta accounts had been hacked. After the post went viral, the BJP launched a scathing attack on Shrinate, accusing her of circulating screenshots of the post which she claimed to have deleted. IANS

