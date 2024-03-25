Planned Sidewalk Expansion Makes Hollywood Dining More Friendly Outdoors





Los Angeles officials announced major changes to Hollywood Boulevard on Thursday. An initiative called Access to Hollywood will add wider sidewalks, bus lanes and extensive bike lanes to the neighborhood and beyond. It's a huge investment for a busy street with $8 million funded primarily by Metro's active transportation program. In a statement, Los Angeles City Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez said the strategy is about increasing mobility options and enhancing pedestrian safety. The Access to Hollywood plan will result in the creation of an extensive protected bike lane on Hollywood Boulevard from La Brea Avenue to Silver Lakes Fountain Avenue. Bus lanes would also be put in place on Hollywood Boulevard from Orange Drive to Gower Street. NBC-4 reports that Hollywood Boulevard will lose 216 parking spaces, but also has the potential to increase outdoor dining and foot traffic to places like Musso & Frank, Homestate Los Feliz or Friends & Family in Thai Town. Since taking office in 2022, Hugo-Martinez has worked to eliminate the ban on street vending on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Larry DavidsLos Angeles The Washington Post followed Larry Davids antics in a visual guide. His popular show on HBO Calm your enthusiasm takes place in Los Angeles at famous landmarks and restaurants, including Brentwood Country Mart. Spring activities at two Los Angeles wineries Two Los Angeles wineries have revamped their wine and food lists in time for spring. 1010 Wine and events recruited former Rossoblu sous chef Mo Marvel to develop the menu, with salmon crudo, seasonal vegetables and piri-piri chicken appearing on the menu at the black-owned winery in Inglewood. In the meantime, San Antonio Winery has added wine tasting events including a murder mystery dinner, comedy eveningAnd one discovery of Italy via Riva De La Rosa, owner of San Antonio Winerys, on April 7. A SoCal-Central Coast donut-ice cream collaboration SB Dairy and McConnells have teamed up with Santa Barbaras Hook & Press Donuts to introduce a new flavor: blueberry and lemon glazed donuts. They mix Hook & Press's Old Fashioned Lemon Glazed Donuts with SB Dairys blueberry-infused milk, cream and lemon glaze. Find this limited edition flavor or pint at any McConnells store in the Southland. They also ship nationwide. A plant-based meal offer Montys Good Burger has reintroduced its discounted meal. A single burger comes with fries or tots and a drink for $12.99 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Montys has locations in Echo Park, Koreatown, Culver City and Riverside.

