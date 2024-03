Kevin Hart fights back tears at the Mark Twain Prize ceremony | Entertainment

Kevin Hart fought back tears as he accepted the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Sunday evening (03.24.24). The comedian received America's most prestigious comedy award during a star-studded ceremony at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. He became emotional while thanking his loved ones in his speech and nearly collapsed while sharing his love for his four children. He told the audience: “I didn't start doing what I was doing to get awards. I just fell in love with the idea of ​​comedy. It made me go, 'Oh, my God, I fell in love with something that I can do for the world for the rest of my life.” Hart then thanked his mother, saying, “Take away my mother and I have no idea what I want or who I want to be,” then choked up and wiped away tears as he addressed his children, saying: “I breathe for you. I live for you.” The award is given for excellence in comedy that has impacted American society and for previous winners including Richard Pryor, George Carlin, Eddie Murphy, Tina Fey and Adam Sandler. The event – which was filmed for a Netflix special – kicked off with Robin Thicke and Nelly performing the rappers' 2002 hit “Hot in Here” and also featured performances from comedians who roasted Hart all night long. Regina Hall – who appeared in eight films with Hart – joked about her co-star: “Kevin really cares about the quality of the check. Honestly, not the product, some of that stuff is pretty bad – but the man knows how to get paid.” Other stars who took the stage included Jerry Seinfeld, who said of the honoree, “If you look at Kevin Hart's career, it doesn't seem that hard to do,” while Chris Rock said that his favorite Kevin Hart movie was “The Upside” because “he had to act like he had less money than Bryan Cranston.” Harts' mentor Keith Robinson – who previously suffered two strokes – was also among the performers and received a standing ovation when he took the stage. He joked, “My New Year's resolution: no more strokes. Chris Rock calls me Strokey Robinson. He's a dick, man.” Other tributes came from Dave Chappelle – who received the Mark Twain Prize in 2019 – as well as Tiffany Haddish, Chelsea Handler, Nick Cannon and Jimmy Fallon, who sang a country song dedicated to Hart. The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor ceremony will be broadcast on Netflix on May 11.

