Olivia Rodrigo rocks a sold-out crowd Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena – The Oakland Press

Just a month shy of the two-year anniversary of her first performance in Detroit, Olivia Rodrigo was back – and bigger.

She played Saturday night, March 23, to a sold-out Little Caesars Arena, just around the corner from the Masonic Temple, site of her 2022 debut. This show had the discovery charm of a new arrival, filled with a kind of fresh, groping exuberance that gestured toward more things to come.

And, boy, do I have it.

Rodrigo's Guts World Tour stop showed that the 21-year-old singer and songwriter has comfortably climbed the ranks of pop divadom. She now has two No. 1 albums, eight Top 20 hits and three Grammy Awards in a career that still seems to be taking off. And above all, it all feels believable, the product of talent more than (or at least as much as) hype and a kind of heartfelt connection through songs that balance angst with hubris and a certain degree of humor – a sophisticated blend for a performer of any age.

More than anything else, Rodrigo is a rocker at heart and stayed true to that on Saturday, as she and her seven-member, all-female band roared through tracks like “Bad Idea Right?” ,” “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl,” “Vampire,” “Traitor,” “Brutal,” “Obsessed,” “All American Bitch” and more in a way that sounded more like Pat Benatar than, say, Katy Perry. She performed all the required rock poses and facial expressions, with her tongue hanging out in different places. She squeezed fan flesh inside the barricade during “Jealousy Jealousy” and ended the new “Obsessed” by waving a guitar and banging cymbals on the drums with her band members.

But throughout the 100-minute, 23-song show — during which her sequin-clad fans loudly sang along to just about every word — Rodrigo easily bridged the rock-pop divide, embracing the glitzy finery that comes with the territory she calls home. without sacrificing too many raw edges. This is something that others – Avril Lavigne, for example – have tried to achieve before, but Rodrigo achieves it with more confidence, consistency and authenticity.

So there was a lot of spectacle to go on Saturday: five costume changes, a massive video screen the length of the stage, two ramps that took Rodrigo and company into the general admission section of the arena, and a crescent moon that made Rodrigo fly around. the arena for two songs – “Logical” and “Enough For You,” and from which she wished sign-holding fan Carly a happy 15th birthday.

There were dancers too – there were eight of them – but Rodrigo used them judiciously; they didn't come out until the fourth song and only appeared for half a dozen throughout the night.

She also stripped things down for some truly intimate moments. Rodrigo, who visited the Motown Museum earlier in the day, played “Drivers License” and “Teenage Dream” on the grand piano from a raised platform at center stage. She sang her song “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” “Can't Catch Me Now” with just four band members – a guitarist and three singers – while she and guitarist Daisy Spencer sat next to each other. legs crossed at the end of a piece. ramps for acoustic renditions of “Happier” and “Favorite Crime.”

The evening ended with a “Get Him Back!” » lively, Rodrigo singing the first verse through a bullhorn and confetti filling the arena air; she finished back in the barricade, singing autographs and posting selfies on her way out. It was a step forward – and then some – from the last time we saw her, but it still gave the feeling that there was more to come, and we'll be happy to be there for to see him.