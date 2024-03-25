Entertainment
Olivia Rodrigo rocks a sold-out crowd Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena – The Oakland Press
Just a month shy of the two-year anniversary of her first performance in Detroit, Olivia Rodrigo was back – and bigger.
She played Saturday night, March 23, to a sold-out Little Caesars Arena, just around the corner from the Masonic Temple, site of her 2022 debut. This show had the discovery charm of a new arrival, filled with a kind of fresh, groping exuberance that gestured toward more things to come.
And, boy, do I have it.
Rodrigo's Guts World Tour stop showed that the 21-year-old singer and songwriter has comfortably climbed the ranks of pop divadom. She now has two No. 1 albums, eight Top 20 hits and three Grammy Awards in a career that still seems to be taking off. And above all, it all feels believable, the product of talent more than (or at least as much as) hype and a kind of heartfelt connection through songs that balance angst with hubris and a certain degree of humor – a sophisticated blend for a performer of any age.
More than anything else, Rodrigo is a rocker at heart and stayed true to that on Saturday, as she and her seven-member, all-female band roared through tracks like “Bad Idea Right?” ,” “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl,” “Vampire,” “Traitor,” “Brutal,” “Obsessed,” “All American Bitch” and more in a way that sounded more like Pat Benatar than, say, Katy Perry. She performed all the required rock poses and facial expressions, with her tongue hanging out in different places. She squeezed fan flesh inside the barricade during “Jealousy Jealousy” and ended the new “Obsessed” by waving a guitar and banging cymbals on the drums with her band members.
But throughout the 100-minute, 23-song show — during which her sequin-clad fans loudly sang along to just about every word — Rodrigo easily bridged the rock-pop divide, embracing the glitzy finery that comes with the territory she calls home. without sacrificing too many raw edges. This is something that others – Avril Lavigne, for example – have tried to achieve before, but Rodrigo achieves it with more confidence, consistency and authenticity.
So there was a lot of spectacle to go on Saturday: five costume changes, a massive video screen the length of the stage, two ramps that took Rodrigo and company into the general admission section of the arena, and a crescent moon that made Rodrigo fly around. the arena for two songs – “Logical” and “Enough For You,” and from which she wished sign-holding fan Carly a happy 15th birthday.
There were dancers too – there were eight of them – but Rodrigo used them judiciously; they didn't come out until the fourth song and only appeared for half a dozen throughout the night.
She also stripped things down for some truly intimate moments. Rodrigo, who visited the Motown Museum earlier in the day, played “Drivers License” and “Teenage Dream” on the grand piano from a raised platform at center stage. She sang her song “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” “Can't Catch Me Now” with just four band members – a guitarist and three singers – while she and guitarist Daisy Spencer sat next to each other. legs crossed at the end of a piece. ramps for acoustic renditions of “Happier” and “Favorite Crime.”
The evening ended with a “Get Him Back!” » lively, Rodrigo singing the first verse through a bullhorn and confetti filling the arena air; she finished back in the barricade, singing autographs and posting selfies on her way out. It was a step forward – and then some – from the last time we saw her, but it still gave the feeling that there was more to come, and we'll be happy to be there for to see him.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theoaklandpress.com/2024/03/25/olivia-rodrigo-rocks-a-sold-out-saturday-night-at-little-caesars-arena/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Olivia Rodrigo rocks a sold-out crowd Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena – The Oakland Press
- A financial boost will help keep the King Alfred pool open
- Pinterest predicts Coachella fashion trends for 2024
- The Justice Department's despicable antitrust lawsuit against Apple
- The judge raises his voice as he questions Trump's lawyers
- Senegal is on the verge of a political earthquake as opposition candidate Faye leads in the presidential election
- Xi welcomes new chapter in China-Nauru relations
- Turkey's fight against terrorism will persist until the country is free from the threat of terrorism, says President Erdogan
- Palace confirms Jokowi will not interfere in the formation of the new government cabinet
- When and where can you see the Northern Lights in the UK tonight?
- Scarlett Johansson in Talks to Direct New 'Jurassic World' Movie
- Gretchen Walsh looks at the first Olympics after historic NCAA swimming championships