Bollywood celebrities kick off Holi celebrations; Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani and others share posts: Bollywood News





The fun festival of colors 2024 started with a bang with Bollywood celebrities celebrating this special day of Holi with their loved ones. Popular B-town couples namely Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani and Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda were among the first to share special posts for their fans on social media social. Many others like Preity Zinta, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Disha Patani, etc. also released a preview of the festivities. Bollywood celebrities kick off Holi celebrations; Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani and others share posts Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani The couple who are celebrating their second vacation took to social media to share a cute selfie of the duo and captioned it saying: Holi with my buddy. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackie Bhagnani The newlyweds, who are celebrating their first Holi after their wedding, shared a montage of their special Holi moments along with a wish that read: Happppy holi from us to you <3<3<3 Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda The actors, who got married just a few days ago, also decided to share moments from their first Holi as a married couple and added: Hamari pehli holi! (our first holi) and also dropped multi-colored heart emojis. Preity Zinta The actress celebrated the festivities with her husband Gene Goodenough and captioned the photos saying: Happy Holi to all of you celebrating ?? May this festival of colors bring joy, happiness and peace to you and your family. Love and light always. Samantha Ruth Prabhu The South actress decided to keep the celebration low-key and shared a video of celebrating Holi with her pets. Disha Patani The Yodha actress celebrated Holi with her friend Tiger Shroff and co-star Akshay Kumar as the trio seemed to have been completely immersed in the colors. She also wished her fans happy holidays by sharing this video. Kangana Ranaut Kangana Ranaut is in the news for securing a Lok Sabha election ticket for the BJP from Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh. She added more color to her celebrations by sharing a simple Holi message on Twitter. She is seen in a traditional cap and white dress. Happy Birthday pic.twitter.com/qtBigyspXT Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 25, 2024 Navya Naveli Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan Navya Naveli Nanda celebrated Holi in grand style with her grandparents and iconic couple Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan and her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Her Instagram photo showed not only the Holi celebrations but also the party that followed. Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan Kunal Kemmu is currently enjoying good response to his debut film Madgaon Express. He was seen playing Holi at his residence with his wife and actress Soha Ali Khan. Read also: Photos: Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan celebrate Holi in Bandra BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for Latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with the latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodhungama.com/news/features/bollywood-celebs-kick-start-holi-celebrations-sidharth-malhotra-kiara-advani-rakul-preet-singh-jackky-bhagnani-others-share-posts/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos