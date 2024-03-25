OpenAI meets Hollywood this week to discuss its Sora AI video generator





OpenAI meets Hollywood this week to present its new, as-yet-unreleased AI video generator, Sora. OpenAI's preview of Sora created huge buzz and raised questions about the future of video and the future of entertainment. And now Bloomberg reports that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is making approaches to Hollywood studios, media executives and talent agencies in an effort to bring Sora into the industry. However, this is far from Altman's first attempt to woo Hollywood after it emerged OpenAI had already had “introductory conversations” with Hollywood led by its COO Brad Lightcap . Altman also attended the Oscars parties in Los Angeles earlier this month. OpenAI has a deliberate strategy of collaborating with industry through an iterative deployment process rolling out AI advances in stages to ensure safe implementation and give people a sense of what's to come. horizon, an OpenAI spokesperson said. Bloomberg. We look forward to continued dialogue with artists and creatives. Artificial intelligence is a hot topic that is partly behind the Hollywood actors' and writers' strike that took place last year. Actors union leader Duncan Crabtree-Ireland says Hollywood studios want to create scans of background actors so they can use AI-generated lines in perpetuity. At the time, Sora's existence wasn't known, but since his announcement and the release of a series of crazy AI-generated videos, creatives have been coming to terms with a new reality. Sora is not the first AI video generator; Runway AI and Pika Labs are both market leaders in the AI ​​video space with huge funding behind them. However, OpenAI is the biggest name and startup in the generative AI space, having already seen huge success with its large ChatGPT language model and its DALL-E text-to-image conversion model. In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, Mira Murati, CTO of OpenAI, said that Sora will definitely be released this year, but it could take a few months. She also added that the training data used to teach Sora's abilities was “publicly available.”

