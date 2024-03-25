Who has the best burger in Naples? Vote for your Final Four by Friday noon





Recap of your Elite Eight More than 2,800 readers voted in the Naples Daily News Burger Ball Elite Eight showdown. Until the final seconds of the clock, two brackets were too close to call. Breakdown of the Elite 8 burger support Top-seeded Brooks Burgers slammed The Continental, winning 63 percent of readers' votes.

It's a bit of a Cinderella challenge, BrickTops, 10th seed, only squeaked five more votes than fifth seed Oasis to clinch a spot in our Final Four.

more votes than fifth seed Oasis to clinch a spot in our Final Four. Third seed Jimmy P also advances, capturing 78% of the vote against Culvers.

What's more, until the end, second seed Only Doubles, which attracts lines of hungry burger lovers everywhere it goes, won over Harolds Place by just 4% of the vote. A few notes before voting An independent accounting/polling resource counts your votes. In this case, it's Crowdsignal.

On Crowdsignal, only one vote per IP address is allowed. What is an IP address? Each of your different devices (phone, laptop, desktop, tablet) has a different IP address.

Votes posted on Facebook or sent to this journalist by email are not taken into account.

Having issues with the survey? Try updating or replacing Mozilla with another browser.

If you would like to share a review on your favorite to post, contact me via [email protected] . Brooks Burgers (1) vs. BrickTop (10) The original Brooks Gourmet Burgers & Dogs on Ninth Street opened in 2010 in what was formerly Lindburgers. Owners Todd and Sandra Brooks revamped the place, transforming it from a dive spot into what became TripAdvisor's number two burger restaurant in America in 2018. The couple is not resting on these laurels. They now have three locations, all under the Brooks Burgers banner, and have added tap rooms at Ninth Street and Vanderbilt Beach Road. They also changed the burger recipe six years ago, sourcing grass-fed, hormone-free Black Angus beef from an independent ranch in North Carolina. The result? Greater consistency in every bite. Their philosophy is to live the dream, one burger at a time. The slogan is featured on their T-shirts and reflects their gratitude for being an integral part of our community. BrickTop's is an upscale casual chain offering all of the following in Waterside stores. In 2018, this restaurant and 72 other restaurants, including Brooks Burgers, earned spots in the Naples Hall of Fame on TripAdvisor. Do you want to go there before voting? BrickTops: 5555 Tamiami Trail N.,bricktops.com Brookss Locations: 2290 Logan Blvd., 845 Vanderbilt Beach Road and the famous OG at 330 Ninth Street;brooksburgers.com Only doubles (2) against Jimmy P's (3) In the most competitive bracket yet, this latest matchup comes down to Waygu being served in two different ways. Only Doubles is famous for its stackable smash burgers and Jimmy P's, a thick and juicy patty. For anyone who also follows the News-Press burger ball brackets, the two were also part of Lee County's Sweet 16, seeded first and fifth, respectively, in this challenge. Surprisingly, neither made it past the first round. Jimmy Ps got the most votes in all four Elite Eight brackets last week, but is that enough to overcome Only Doubles' dedicated and cult following? We asked Jimmy Pepper Jr. what makes his burgers so good. “Our butchers supply fresh ground Wagyu beef to our restaurants daily. By controlling this process, we can consistently guarantee our customers a fresh, juicy and tasty burger. High quality and control means you can taste the difference. We also spoke to Kyle Cravo from Only Doubles on March 1, when the tournament began; he considered it a victory to be included. I don't think he knew at the time that he had the second-most nominations going into our first round of the Sweet 16. Now, Cravo is “Psyched because each of my incredible clients made this possible. Without them, Only Doubles doesn't exist. Thank you all.” Will Cravo's exclusive, tasty mayonnaise-based sauce and potato buns get him through? Easter 2024:20+ fun brunches, buffets, and restaurants for every budget and group size Do you want to go there before voting? Only Doubles will take place in Bonita Springs on March 26 at Ceremony Brewing, 10441 Packinghouse Lane. On March 27, head to Brookside Market in East Naples. (1947 Davis Boulevard; instagram.com/onlydbls) Jimmy P has three locations. In Naples, 1833 Tamiami Trail N. and 1201 Piper Blvd. In Bonita Springs, 25010 Bernwood Drive.

