Watch: Kangana Ranaut Reacts After BJP Recruits Bollywood Actor From Mandi, Himachal Pradesh If They Pick Me

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted for the first time after being nominated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh. Extending her wishes on the occasion of Holi 2024, she called Mandi her janmabhoomi” or birthplace.

He's my 'janmabhoomi' and he called me back, I'm lucky. If they choose me, I will serve them. I'm overwhelmed, it's an emotional day for my family and me. I express my sincere gratitude to BJP leader JP Nadda,” she told Newswire. YEARS.

The culture of the BJP is one of cooperation with each other. Believing in this, I will march with them and we will win… We will have a great campaign,” she added.

On March 24, the BJP released its fifth list of 111 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. Kangana Ranaut's name is in the list.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jairam Thakur expressed confidence over Kangana's massive victory.

“The field of politics may be new to her, but I have seen that she has brought laurels to Himachal in every field she has worked in. She has a bold image and a clear stance on 'l 'Hinduvadi image'. I am confident that she will handle things in politics in a fantastic manner. I am confident that she will register a massive victory,” YEARS quoted him as saying.

Kangana Ranaut's old tweet

In March 2021, when a user on X (then Twitter) speculated that the actor would contest the Mandi by-election, Kangana responded by calling the user a “small fry” and said that she wanted to be the queen “in a more complex context”. State.

“I was given the option of Gwalior in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Population of HP (Himachal Pradesh) is barely 60/70 lakh, no poverty or crime. If I go into politics , I want a state with complexities that I can work on and be “The Queen, I'm in this area too. Small fry like you won't understand big speeches,” she tweeted.

Published: Mar 25, 2024, 12:41 PM IST

