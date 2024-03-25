Entertainment
Land of the Lost and Planet of the Apes actor was 91
Ron Harper, who starred in Planet of the Apes and four other short-lived primetime series and the final season of the beloved children's TV show Land of the Lost during a busy 15 years in television, has died. He was 91 years old.
Harper died Thursday of natural causes at his West Hills home, said his daughter, Nicole Longeuay. The Hollywood Reporter.
After being Paul Newman's understudy on Broadway, Harper played Det. Bert Kling alongside Norman Fell, Robert Lansing, Gregory Walcott and Gena Rowlands in the 1961-62 NBC crime show 87th districtbased on the novels by Ed McBain.
He played Jeff Conway, the husband of Connie Stevens' character, in the 1964-65 ABC sitcom. Wendy and Ialso starring George Burns, who produced the series and appeared as the owner of the building in which the young couple lives.
Harper went on to play Jean Arthur's lawyer's son – they both played lawyers, actually – on CBS. The Jean Arthur show in 1966 and Lieutenant Craig Garrison on the set of World War II Garrison Gorillasbroadcast on ABC in 1967-68.
All four never reached a second season, with 87th district lasting 30 episodes, Wendy and I 34, The Jean Arthur Show 12 and the Garrison Gorillas 26.
In 1974, Harper finally seemed to have success when he landed the role of astronaut Alan Virdon on the CBS show. Planet of the Apes. The series, after all, followed the five Planet of the Apes films and starred Roddy McDowall, who was in four of the films, as a chimpanzee.
However, the very expensive show, which also starred Jim Naughton as an astronaut, performed poorly during its Friday night slot and was cancelled, with only 14 episodes airing.
“OUR Planet of the Apes stories degenerated into The fugitive with fur. I think that's one of the things that reduced what should have been a longer duration,” Harper said in an interview for Tom Weaver's 2008 book: I spoke with a zombie.
Harper then joined Sid and Marty Krofft. Land of the Lost in 1976 for its third and final season, replacing Spencer Milligan to play the family's Uncle Jack on the NBC sci-fi show. He was only present in 13 episodes, but these often appeared in repeats over the years.
“The stories were very good,” Harper said said in 2005. “Each generation of children, as they grow up and are exposed to them, love these stories and remember them, pass them on directly. I have about three tapes and I've been showing them to my daughter since she was 5 years old. And of all my series, she always likes Land of the Lost best.”
Ronald Robert Harper was born on January 12, 1933, in Turtle Creek, Pennsylvania, outside of Pittsburgh. He graduated from Turtle Creek High School and earned a scholarship to Princeton University, where he completed two seasons of summer school. He was then offered a scholarship to Harvard Law School.
“I kept thinking, 'Should you waste your good education as an actor?' And that little voice inside me kept saying things like, “Why do you want to take this scholarship to Harvard Law?” » Be an actor. It's fun to starve,” he said in 1966. “And like the idiot every actor must be, I listened to that stupid little voice.”
He studied with Lee Strasberg, served in the U.S. Navy, and in 1959-60 was Newman's understudy in Tennessee Williams' army. Sweet bird of youth, directed by Elia Kazan. He was able to play alongside Geraldine Page four times a week when Newman was ill.
“At my last performance, I saw Paul in the audience,” he said. recalled in 2015. “If he didn’t feel great, he felt a little better. He was a wonderful, kind guy. I think he probably felt generous enough to say, 'Let Ron do one or two of the performances.'
After that, he appeared in episodes of shows such as Tales from Wells Fargo, Thriller, Train car And The big man before landing on 87th district.
Harper returned to Broadway in 1972 6 Bedrooms Riv Vu and has made many serials, including Another world, Magnet, Capitol, Generations, Where is the heart And Love of life.
His resume also included the films The wild season (1971), The Odd Couple II (1998) and Pearl Harbor (2001) and television guest appearances on The Great Valley, Remington Steele, Beverly Hills, 90210, Melrose Square, Walker, Texas Ranger, The west wing And Case closed.
In addition to her daughter, survivors include her son-in-law, Daniel; granddaughters Ronnie and Harper; and his ex-wife Shirley. His first wife was the actress Sally Stark.

