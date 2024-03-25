From Amitabh Bachchan to Kriti Sanon, here's how Bollywood stars celebrated Holi this year





Published on March 25, 2024 at 10:46 PM IST Several Bollywood stars organized a gala event to celebrate the festival of colors on Monday. Here are some photos. …Learn more /



Published on March 25, 2024 at 10:46 PM IST Navya Naveli Nanda shared a bunch of photos from the Bachchans' Holi celebrations. In one photo, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were seen smiling at the camera. /



Published on March 25, 2024 at 10:46 PM IST Kriti Sanon shared a bunch of photos from her Holi celebrations with friends. The actor will next be seen in Crew, alongside Kareena Kapoor and Tabu. /



Published on March 25, 2024 at 10:46 PM IST Shehnaaz Gill also shared photos from her Holi celebrations this year. Later, she was also spotted outside a Holi party where she told the photographers to take a day off on the occasion of Holi and enjoy it. /



Published on March 25, 2024 at 10:46 PM IST It was a grand Holi celebration for the cast and crew of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Disha Patani shared a group photo on her Instagram stories featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. /



Published on March 25, 2024 at 10:46 PM IST Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha arrived in white to celebrate Holi at the private party hosted by Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi. Richa will be seen next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. /



Published on March 25, 2024 at 10:46 PM IST Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani shared a romantic selfie on their Instagram accounts to mark Holi this year. Sidharth's last release Yodha performed well at the box office. /



Published on March 25, 2024 at 10:46 PM IST Actor-singer Ila Arun took to his Instagram account to share some inside photos from the Holi party hosted by the Akhtars. She also shared a photo with Shabana Azmi, and in the caption, she wrote: Happy Holi! With @azmishabana and @jaduakhtar like every year we celebrate together! With friends and family! /



Published on March 25, 2024 at 10:46 PM IST It was the first Holi for Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda as a married couple. The duo shared a joint post on Instagram on Holi, where Pulkit was seen kissing Kriti on the cheek.

