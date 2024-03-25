Entertainment
From Amitabh Bachchan to Kriti Sanon, here's how Bollywood stars celebrated Holi this year
Published on March 25, 2024 at 10:46 PM IST
- Several Bollywood stars organized a gala event to celebrate the festival of colors on Monday. Here are some photos.
/
Published on March 25, 2024 at 10:46 PM IST
Navya Naveli Nanda shared a bunch of photos from the Bachchans' Holi celebrations. In one photo, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were seen smiling at the camera.
/
Published on March 25, 2024 at 10:46 PM IST
Kriti Sanon shared a bunch of photos from her Holi celebrations with friends. The actor will next be seen in Crew, alongside Kareena Kapoor and Tabu.
/
Published on March 25, 2024 at 10:46 PM IST
Shehnaaz Gill also shared photos from her Holi celebrations this year. Later, she was also spotted outside a Holi party where she told the photographers to take a day off on the occasion of Holi and enjoy it.
/
Published on March 25, 2024 at 10:46 PM IST
It was a grand Holi celebration for the cast and crew of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Disha Patani shared a group photo on her Instagram stories featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.
/
Published on March 25, 2024 at 10:46 PM IST
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha arrived in white to celebrate Holi at the private party hosted by Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi. Richa will be seen next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.
/
Published on March 25, 2024 at 10:46 PM IST
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani shared a romantic selfie on their Instagram accounts to mark Holi this year. Sidharth's last release Yodha performed well at the box office.
/
Published on March 25, 2024 at 10:46 PM IST
Actor-singer Ila Arun took to his Instagram account to share some inside photos from the Holi party hosted by the Akhtars. She also shared a photo with Shabana Azmi, and in the caption, she wrote: Happy Holi! With @azmishabana and @jaduakhtar like every year we celebrate together! With friends and family!
/
Published on March 25, 2024 at 10:46 PM IST
It was the first Holi for Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda as a married couple. The duo shared a joint post on Instagram on Holi, where Pulkit was seen kissing Kriti on the cheek.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/photos/entertainment/from-amitabh-bachchan-to-kriti-sanon-heres-how-bollywood-stars-celebrated-holi-this-year-101711380773173.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tesla: Why the Modi government's big bet on Elon Musk in India could work well
- From Amitabh Bachchan to Kriti Sanon, here's how Bollywood stars celebrated Holi this year
- Maristec Announces Partnership with Global Semiconductor Giant Renesas Electronics Corporation to Advance Edge Computing Solutions and Participate in Preferred Partner Program
- Election 2024 is all the dates, deadlines and information you need to know
- Goldman Sachs Reveals Game Changer in Bitcoin, as $300 Billion Earthquake Hits Ethereum, XRP and Cryptocurrency Market
- Donald Trump Gets Reprieve in Massive Bond Payments Needed to Appeal Civil Fraud Case
- Lollapalooza 2024 Lineup: Chicago Music Festival at Grant Park Releases Daily Lineup Featuring Headliners SZA, Hozier and More
- The best Target x Diane von Furstenberg style finds are still in stock
- Asian stocks trade mixed after Wall Street closes near record
- Google AI search tool uncovers scams and malicious links The Register
- National effort launched as UK outlines commitment to nuclear deterrence
- Better prevention is needed to reduce cancer rates among young people, experts say