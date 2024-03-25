Mandalorian actors' lawsuit against Disney cites unique California law







This audio is automatically generated. Please let us know if you have any comments. Actor and former mixed martial artist Gina Carano's high-profile lawsuit against Walt Disney Co. will invoke a provision of the California Labor Code that protects workers' rights to be politically active. In a lawsuit backed by billionaire Elon Musk, Carano alleged wrongful termination and discrimination under California Labor Code Section 1101. The lawsuit, filed Feb. 6 in federal court in California, says the media giant fired her from The Mandalorian series in 2021 because of her conservative posts on social media sites, including X, formerly known as the name of Twitter. Social media users called Carano's posts racist, anti-Semitic, transphobic and supportive of claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. This is an area where we have little jurisprudence, and California is really setting the policy jurisprudence, Natalie Pierce, president of the employment law firm Gunderson Dettmers, told HR Dive and work. Below Section 1101employers may not have policies prohibiting or preventing employees from engaging or participating in politics or becoming a candidate for public office or from controlling or directing, or tending to control or direct, activities or affiliations employee policies. No one is really focused on protecting political activities without employer interference, and that really reflects the broad rights of employees in California, Pierce said. Although the First Amendment guarantees free speech, it only protects individuals against government action, not against the negative actions of private employers, she said. It's an understandable but common misconception, Tom Spiggle, an employment lawyer and owner of the Spiggle Law Firm, told HR Dive. Spiggle said he thinks it's rare for workers in states without such a law to be penalized for participating in political events. Employers don't want to get into this; They don't watch where you're going, Spiggle said. We've never had anyone come into our office and say they went to this event and got fired. The issue is complicated, however, when it comes to an event that ends up on national television, like the white supremacist march in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017, he said. Workers have certain federal policy protections, explains a frequently asked questions guide created by the law firm Fisher Phillips. For example, private sector employees in unionized and non-unionized workplaces may engage in concerted activities under the National Labor Relations Act. This may include discussions about higher salaries, changes to work schedules and job security. And federal anti-discrimination laws can be applied when workers' discussions involve race, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, religion, age or disability, according to the guide.

